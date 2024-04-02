Microsoft recently unveiled the new Surface Laptop 6 for Business , which updates one of the brand's best laptops with some nice upgrades for 2024. Noteworthy upgrades include the latest Intel Core Ultra chips, promising double the performance of the last-gen models. Thankfully, these new Core Ultra chips are very energy efficient, but you still want a good charger to go with one of the best Surface PCs , which this one promises to be. That's why we've rounded up all the best chargers for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Our picks range from pocket-friendly wall chargers to full-fledged docks that let you turn your laptop into a desktop workstation so you can find the perfect match for your digital lifestyle.

Whether you're driving down the road and need to top up your devices or doing some work from the passenger seat, this car charger from Baseus is an essential piece of kit. With 100 watts of power delivery, it can easily power and fast-charge your Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Furthermore, its USB-C and USB-A ports offer compatibility with various other devices (yes, it can charge two at the same time).

Both models of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business include OEM power supplies. However, they're not super powerful, and the 13.5-inch model's charger doesn't even support fast-charging. If you want an official charger to replace the stock one, you can't go wrong with this OEM 127W power supply. It delivers fast power via the Surface Connect interface, so it doesn't tie up a Thunderbolt port. It even features a USB-A pass-through to charge another device with your laptop.

Power banks with the wattage and capacity to charge laptops tend to be pretty cumbersome. Not the Baseus Blade: This slime portable charger can easily slip into your bag but boasts 20,000mAh of power and a 100W total output. Two USB-C and two USB-A ports make it easy to keep all your devices topped up, including your Surface Laptop.

The Anker 713 Nano II is a handy little charger. It only sports one USB-C port, so don't expect to charge multiple devices simultaneously. However, its small size and folding prongs let you toss it in your bag and take it anywhere. Plus, its 45W of power means it has enough juice to fast-charge both models of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. All you need is a USB-C cable. It's also pretty cheap.

If you regularly have several devices fighting over USB-C ports, this Satechi PD charger is the one for you. It features four USB-C connections and delivers a combined 165 watts of power, so it's beefy enough to fast-charge your Surface Laptop 6 for Business and other devices simultaneously. It even includes a handy vertical stand, making it an attractive desktop accessory.

If you're not on a tight budget and want the best multi-use charger for your Surface Laptop 6 for Business, it doesn't get much better than the Microsoft Surface Dock 2. This official docking station charges your laptop and effectively turns it into a desktop PC using the Thunderbolt 4 interface. You can connect multiple external displays, a keyboard, a mouse, headphones, and other peripherals, all using a single USB-C connection.

The Tomsenn 65W PD charger is a little less powerful than our other picks, but it still delivers plenty of power for fast-charging both models of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. This one also features two USB-C ports and one USB-A connection, but as a bonus, it comes with a Surface Connect cable, freeing up your laptop's Thunderbolt port while you're charging.

With three charging ports and 100 watts of power delivery, the Anker 736 Nano II is the perfect portable charger for your Surface Laptop 6 for Business and other gadgets. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A connection allow you to charge multiple devices simultaneously while still enjoying 45W fast-charging for the Surface Laptop. You'll need to use your own USB-C cable, though.

The best Surface Laptop 6 for Business chargers: Final thoughts

Despite the addition of the powerful new Intel Core Ultra chips, the charging needs for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business aren't much different than those of previous models. The Surface Laptop 6 for Business can charge via the Surface Connect or USB-C ports, with the 13.5-inch model featuring one Thunderbolt 4 connection and the 15-inch laptop sporting two. The 13.5-inch Laptop 6 for Business also includes a 39-watt OEM charger, whereas the 15-inch model has a 65-watt charger. This is noteworthy because both laptops require at least 45 watts for fast charging.

Our picks all meet this 45-watt minimum, and most surpass it by a wide margin, so charging speed shouldn't be a concern here. Our top pick, the Anker 736 Nano II, delivers up to 100W of power despite its compact size. You'll have to use your own cable, but you've got a lot of great USB-C cables to choose from if you don't have a spare one handy. The Anker 736 Nano II also has three charging ports (two USB-C and one USB-A), which can juice up other devices while charging your Surface Laptop.

If you want something a bit cheaper (and one that comes with a Surface Connect cable, to boot), the Tomsenn 65W PD charger is our favorite budget pick. Its 65-watt power delivery is good enough to fast-charge both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, and it includes a Surface Connect cable, so you don't have to tie up a Thunderbolt port for charging. Finally, if you want more than a charger, you can't go wrong with our premium pick, the Surface Dock 2. This official Microsoft-made docking station charges your Surface Laptop 6 for Business but also lets you quickly turn it into a full-fledged desktop workstation via the Thunderbolt 4 interface.