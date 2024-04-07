When you're looking for a great Surface laptop , the all-new Surface Laptop 6 for Business is a top-notch choice. However, IO is limited, so you'll need a solid docking station . You can check out the best Surface docking stations , but we've gone the extra mile to find docks that would be best for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Below, you'll see all the top options.

If you're looking for a USB-C option for a dock, the Anker 575 is an impressive device. This dock features a meaty 13 ports, including USB-A, USB-C, card readers, Ethernet, DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio. You also get triple display support and up to 85W charging, too.

This value-packed Thunderbolt 4 dock from Plugable sports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, SD and microSD readers, and a 3.5mm jack for a total of 12 ports in all. For a versatile Thunderbolt 4 dock, a $200 pricetag is quite compelling, too.

This Dell dock is the perfect pick for those who are attached to their smartphones thanks to an included Qi wireless charging stand. Plus, you also get USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports, too. At just around $100, this dock won't break the bank, either.

This HP dock is a top-tier choice for professionals. Thanks to support for remote enterprise tools, power options for workstations, and a slew of ports, including USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet, this is a versatile dock that can work for just about any professional.

For those who want a premium dock but don't want to spend as much as the CalDigit TS4 costs, the Plugable 16-in-1 is a great option. This dock has a massive 16 ports, including support for up to four 4K displays, tons of USB ports, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

If you need an affordable way to expand the IO of your Surface laptop, this official USB-C hub from Microsoft is worth considering. With USB, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet connections, this is a versatile hub. What's more is that this won't cost you more than $100, either.

In the world of Thunderbolt docks, it's tough to beat the CalDigit TS4. This dock packs in a massive 18 ports, including downstream Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. Plus, it sports a premium all-metal construction for durability. If you can afford it, this is a great pick.

This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Microsoft sports 96W passthrough charging, three USB-A ports, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, too. If you're looking for an official Microsoft dock, this Thunderbolt 4 dock is a perfect match for a Surface laptop.

How to pick the right Surface dock for you

There are a ton of solid dock options for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, which is great news. In general, though, Microsoft's Thunderbolt 4 dock is an excellent all-around choice, offering up a good blend of performance and value, while if you've got more to spend, CalDigit's TS4 dock is tough to beat in terms of features, especially with 18 ports.

If you're on a budget, a USB-C dock like Microsoft's USB-C Travel Hub could be a great way to connect all your favorite devices without breaking the bank. Whichever dock you go with, just make sure it'll be able to connect all the devices you've got lying around.