Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Razer, Microsoft, and more

If you use your Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for working at home, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Professional creative users may also need a monitor with excellent color calibration and accuracy. Whether you’re a pro, or just looking to watch Netflix on a bigger screen, our list of the best accessories for the Surface Laptop Studio has something for everyone.

Monitors come in a variety of sizes, and span the price spectrum from fairly cheap to incredibly expensive. When choosing an external monitor to use with your new Microsoft PC, you should carefully consider your use-case as well as your budget. Keep in mind the Surface Laptop Studio has Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you can consider a Thunderbolt-compatible monitor and dock combo. In general, these monitors are quite expensive, but we’ve included a selection of Thunderbolt monitors for your consideration.

If you need to expand your port selection, the aforementioned docking stations and dongles work in tandem with your new monitor. In this article, we’ve rounded up the best docks, monitors, and other accessories to use with your desktop setup at home with the Microsoft Laptop Studio.

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Monitors

LG 32 inch Ultrafine Best overall Thunderbolt monitor 4K resolution displays breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD, excellent for watching media. Plus this monitor is designed to work with compatible calibration devices that ensure precise adjustments of color, brightness and more. View at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable Looking for an external monitor you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 that features a 14 inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. If you need to get work done while traveling for long periods of time, this monitor is as portable as any. View at Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display 27 Best for creative use The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. View at Amazon

Dell U2520DR Best with built-in hub The quality and reliability of Dell's Ultrasharp series is well-known. This monitor also includes two standard USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB-C, HDMI port and dual DisplayPort options, allowing the monitor to act as your hub so you can connect additional peripherals. View at Amazon

Sceptre Curved 30 Best curved If you like the look of a curved monitor, Sceptre has a nice option here. This monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution, which isn't the highest for a large display, but should work for basic use. You can also use a VESA mount to optimize your desk space and workflow. At under $250, this is solid value for curved screen enthusiasts. View at Amazon

LG 34WK650 Best Ultrawide 34 inch If you like the look of LG's 29WP60G-B but want a bigger display, check out this 34 inch option. LG’s 34 inch UltraWide monitor is a great pick if you want a relatively affordable ultrawide display. With a Full HD display and AMD FreeSync, you should be able to make the most of LG’s impressive display. This 34 inch LG monitor is HDR10 ready with Maxx Audio speakers in the bottom bezel. View at Amazon

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Thunderbolt 4 docks

CalDigit Element Hub Thunderbolt 4 on a budget The CalDigit Element Hub is one of the few Thunderbolt 4 docks available today that helps in expanding the number of Thunderbolt and USB Type-A ports on your laptop, Mac, or desktop PC. It’s backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 4, and offers support for dual-4K or a single 8K monitor and power delivery of 60W to charge various devices including laptops, smartphones, etc. View at Caldigit

Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Maximum connectivity Kensington is known for its device security solutions but it also makes docks and hubs. Their latest offering is the SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station. The dock offers a total of 11 ports including an SD card reader, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports (one 5V/1.5A charging port on the front, and three Gen2 10Gbps ports on the rear), a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock Compact Thunderbolt 4 dock Anker is a well-known and reliable brand when it comes to charging accessories and USB hubs. The company offers the PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock which, as the name suggests, is a small Thunderbolt 4 dock capable of expanding your connectivity. It features an 85W Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and 1 USB-A port. View at Amazon

Razer Chroma Thunderbolt 4 dock Thunderbolt 4 and pretty colors Thunderbolt 4 Certified: Fully compatible with Thunderbolt 4 devices providing 40 Gbps connections, USB4 compliance, laptop charging via one port, and ability to wake your laptop from sleep using peripherals connected to the dock. Future-Proof and Backward-Compatible: Compatible with legacy Thunderbolt devices and USB4 compliant, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma supports devices past and present to give you the flexibility to create your dream setup. View at Amazon

Baseus 16-in-1 Docking Station Best budget alternative for power users The Baseus 16-in-1 docking station is a cheaper alternative to the Tiergrade dock with a slightly different port selection. It includes three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a USB type-C port with pass-through charging support, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. For display connectivity, it features a VGA port and an HDMI port. However, it only supports screen mirroring for dual external displays. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Best budget portable If you're not willing to spend $40 on a tiny USB C hub, then the Anker PowerExpand+ should be a better option. It's slightly larger than the NOVOO USB C dock, but features the same number of ports. This includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for data, a USB Type-C port with pass-through charging support at up to 100W, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. It should get the job done if you have basic needs. View at Amazon

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Mice

Logitech M355 Best slim and flat design Some mice require you to choose whether you are left or right handed, but not the Logitech M355. This mouse has a slim and flat design, perfect for ambidextrous users. In addition, the slim profile and ultra-quiet clicks make this a great mouse to use at work. View at Amazon

Logitech M570 Best for trackball fans Logitech's M570 has a distinct and instantly recognizable form-factor. The giant teal trackball is easily spotted while the mouse is in use. If you do a lot of scrolling for work, and find a trackball comfortable, this is the best option by far. This is one of the most comfortable mice to use for long periods of time. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best for productivity The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere. View at Amazon

Logitech M510 Best battery life Logitech obviously has several options when it comes to mice. The M510 is a standout thanks to its consistent rating as a battery life champ. Users report a year or more average use on a single charge. With a comfortable design and a price under $25, this is an excellent option. View at Amazon

NORMIA RITA Arc Mouse Best for Arc lovers on a budget There are many fans of Microsoft's Arc mouse design. Fortunately, you can enjoy all of the great design elements without breaking the bank. If you enjoy the design of Microsoft's mouse, the NORMIA RITA Arc mouse is a great substitute at less than half the price. View at Amazon

Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Best vertical mouse Another popular form factor is the vertical mouse design. This layout allows you to use the mouse in a grip-like orientation. Many users find this to be the most comfortable way to use a mouse for long periods of time. Anker also packs a fantastic feature set and battery life into this unique design. View at Amazon

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Keyboards

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black Slim modern design Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of this refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Office 365. Connects wirelessly to your windows laptop via Bluetooth. Connect to your windows 10 or 11 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair. View At Amazon

Jelly Comb folding keyboard Frequent travelers Folding keyboards are a thing, and they'e pretty awesome. If you travel constantly for work, you may want to check out Jelly comb's folding keyboard. In addition to wired and wireless connection modes, you also get a built-in touchpad mouse as an added bonus. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb keyboard and mouse combo Keyboard and mouse combo Perhaps you want a keyboard bundled with a wireless mouse? This slim wireless keyboard from Jelly Comb also comes bundled with a travel mouse. Both devices feature an ergonomic design and automatic sleep mode to preserve battery life. At just $25, this is a great bundle to consider. View At Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt keyboard Ergonomic split design Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. You also get a separate number pad, perfect for spreadsheet work. View At Amazon

Havit backlit mechanical keyboard Mechanical keyboard lovers For those that enjoy the typing experience of a mechanical keyboard, Havit has a great option under $50. The Kalith Blue Switches offer nice key travel and a satisfying click. A unique ice blue LED color completes the look of this beautiful and sleek design. View At Amazon

Logitech K380 Compact design If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system, including Windows. View At Amazon

Those are our picks for the best docking stations, monitors, mice, and keyboards to use with your laptop. If it’s in your budget, a Thunderbolt 4 dock like the Razer Chroma dock will give you the best overall performance and is one of the best accessories for the Surface Laptop Studio. With super fast data transfer, support for multiple high resolution monitors, and built-in charging, Thunderbolt 4 is the way to go. For those on a tighter budget, many of the USB-C docks and dongles from Anker are under $50 and offer connectivity on the go. Let us know your favorite Thunderbolt or USB-C dock to use with your favorite Microsoft Surface device.