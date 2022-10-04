Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories in 2022

If you use your Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for working at home, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports so you can connect all your peripherals – such as keyboards and mice. Professional creative users may also need a monitor with excellent color calibration and accuracy. Whether you’re a pro, or just looking to watch Netflix on a bigger screen, our list of the best accessories for the Surface Laptop Studio has something for everyone.

Monitors come in a variety of sizes, and span the price spectrum from fairly cheap to incredibly expensive. When choosing an external monitor to use with your new Microsoft PC, you should carefully consider your use-case as well as your budget. Keep in mind the Surface Laptop Studio has Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you can consider a Thunderbolt-compatible monitor and dock combo. In general, these monitors are quite expensive, but we’ve included a selection of Thunderbolt monitors for your consideration.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you need to expand your port selection, the aforementioned docking stations and dongles work in tandem with your new monitor. In this article, we’ve rounded up the best docks, monitors, and other accessories to use with your desktop setup at home with the Microsoft Laptop Studio.

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Monitors

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Docks

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Mice

Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Keyboards

Those are our picks for the best docking stations, monitors, mice, and keyboards to use with your laptop. If it’s in your budget, a Thunderbolt 4 dock like the Kensington SD5700T will give you the best overall performance and is one of the best accessories for the Surface Laptop Studio. With super fast data transfer, support for multiple high-resolution monitors, and built-in charging, Thunderbolt 4 is the way to go. For those on a tighter budget, many of the USB-C docks and dongles from Anker are under $50 and offer connectivity on the go, so you can connect all your other peripherals more easily.