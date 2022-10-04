Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories in 2022
If you use your Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for working at home, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports so you can connect all your peripherals – such as keyboards and mice. Professional creative users may also need a monitor with excellent color calibration and accuracy. Whether you’re a pro, or just looking to watch Netflix on a bigger screen, our list of the best accessories for the Surface Laptop Studio has something for everyone.
Monitors come in a variety of sizes, and span the price spectrum from fairly cheap to incredibly expensive. When choosing an external monitor to use with your new Microsoft PC, you should carefully consider your use-case as well as your budget. Keep in mind the Surface Laptop Studio has Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you can consider a Thunderbolt-compatible monitor and dock combo. In general, these monitors are quite expensive, but we’ve included a selection of Thunderbolt monitors for your consideration.
If you need to expand your port selection, the aforementioned docking stations and dongles work in tandem with your new monitor. In this article, we’ve rounded up the best docks, monitors, and other accessories to use with your desktop setup at home with the Microsoft Laptop Studio.
Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Monitors
4K resolution displays breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD, excellent for watching media. Plus this monitor is designed to work with compatible calibration devices that ensure precise adjustments of color, brightness and more.
Looking for an external monitor you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 which features a 14-inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. If you need to get work done while traveling for long periods of time, this monitor is as portable as any.
The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity.
If you're not necessarily looking for 4K resolution, this BenQ monitor is a much more balanced option. It has a Quad HD panel that's still very sharp, 350 nits of brightness, and two 5W speakers built-in, whih should be fairly loud. You will need an HDMI or DisplayPort adapter, though.
If you like the look of a curved monitor, Sceptre has a nice option here. This monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution, which isn't the highest for a large display, but should work for basic use. You can also use a VESA mount to optimize your desk space and workflow. At under $250, this is solid value for curved screen enthusiasts.
If you like the look of LG's 29WP60G-B but want a bigger display, check out this 34 inch option. LG’s 34 inch UltraWide monitor is a great pick if you want a relatively affordable ultrawide display. With a Full HD display and AMD FreeSync, you should be able to make the most of LG’s impressive display. This 34 inch LG monitor is HDR10 ready with Maxx Audio speakers in the bottom bezel.
Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Docks
The CalDigit Element Hub is one of the few Thunderbolt 4 docks available today that helps in expanding the number of Thunderbolt and USB Type-A ports on your laptop, Mac, or desktop PC. It’s backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 4, and offers support for dual-4K or a single 8K monitor and power delivery of 60W to charge various devices including laptops, smartphones, etc.
Kensington is known for its device security solutions but it also makes docks and hubs. Their latest offering is the SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station. The dock offers a total of 11 ports including an SD card reader, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports (one 5V/1.5A charging port on the front, and three Gen2 10Gbps ports on the rear), a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.
Anker is a well-known and reliable brand when it comes to charging accessories and USB hubs. This one is a great option if you have a lot of Thunderbolt peripherals, since it gives you three downstream ports, plus USB Type-A for a low price.
If you want a dock that looks discreet and fits well anywhere, this is a fantastic choice. It still has a solid supply of ports, with three Thunderbolt downstream ports, USB Type-A, and Ethernet. There's also a black version with RGB lighting if that's more appealing to you.
The Plugable UD-6950Z dock may not use Thunderbolt, but it does give you dual 4K 60Hz displays thanks to DisplayLink, plus a lot of other ports. Unfortunately, this one can't charge your laptop, but it's very versatile otherwise and it has a very subdued design.
If you want something a lot cheaper and don't need a ton of ports, this Anker USB-C hub gives you the essentials, including USB Type-A, HDMI, and SD card readers, all for a low price.
Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Mice
Some mice require you to choose whether you are left or right handed, but not the Logitech M355. This mouse has a slim and flat design, perfect for ambidextrous users. In addition, the slim profile and ultra-quiet clicks make this a great mouse to use at work.
If you're looking for a relatively basic, but comfortable mouse, this official one from Microsoft may be fore you. It comes in a couple of colors and it has an ergonomic and premium-feeling design with a metal scroll wheel. Plus, the BlueTrack sensor offers great precision.
The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere.
Logitech obviously has several options when it comes to mice. The M510 is a standout thanks to its consistent rating as a battery life champ. Users report a year or more average use on a single charge. With a comfortable design and a price under $25, this is an excellent option.
There are many fans of Microsoft's Arc mouse design. Fortunately, you can enjoy all of the great design elements without breaking the bank. If you enjoy the design of Microsoft's mouse, the NORMIA RITA Arc mouse is a great substitute at less than half the price.
Another popular form factor is the vertical mouse design. This layout allows you to use the mouse in a grip-like orientation. Many users find this to be the most comfortable way to use a mouse for long periods of time. Anker also packs a fantastic feature set and battery life into this unique design.
Best Surface Laptop Studio accessories: Keyboards
Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of this refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Office 365. It connects wirelessly to your Windows PC and it supports Swift Pair so it's easier to get started using it.
Want the most satisfying typing experience? You might be interested in a mechanical keyboard, and as far as they go, the Razer Pro Type Ultra is a fantastic choice. Designed for work, it has a sleek and clean design and a nice cushioned wrist rest for extra comfort throughout the day.
Want a keyboard that doesn't take up a ton of space on your desk? This one from Microsoft is exactly that, with a super-compact and modern design that matches the Surface Laptop Studio perfectly. You can also get a black version if you prefer that look.
Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. You also get a separate number pad, perfect for spreadsheet work.
For the gamers out there, the Redragon K614 Anivia is a great compact and cheap option. It has a 60% layout and mechanical switches for more precise and responsive actuation. It also has RGB lighting, in case you want your setup to have a bit more flair.
If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system, including Windows.
Those are our picks for the best docking stations, monitors, mice, and keyboards to use with your laptop. If it’s in your budget, a Thunderbolt 4 dock like the Kensington SD5700T will give you the best overall performance and is one of the best accessories for the Surface Laptop Studio. With super fast data transfer, support for multiple high-resolution monitors, and built-in charging, Thunderbolt 4 is the way to go. For those on a tighter budget, many of the USB-C docks and dongles from Anker are under $50 and offer connectivity on the go, so you can connect all your other peripherals more easily.
The Surface Laptop Studio is a versatile and powerful Surface PC with Intel H35 series processors and Nvidia RTX graphics.