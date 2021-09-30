Need a new charger for Surface Laptop Studio? Here are your options

The Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft’s most powerful Surface laptop ever by a wide margin. Featuring Intel H35-series processors and dedicated graphics (on some models), it’s bound to outclass its predecessors in just about every aspect. Plus, it has a high-refresh rate display, Dolby Vision support, and quad stereo speakers, all of which contribute to a premium overall experience. Because of its powerful specs, the Surface Laptop Studio also comes with a powerful charger. But what if you happen to lose it or break it?

If you’re in need of a replacement charger for the Surface Laptop Studio, we’ve rounded up some of the best options you can get. The charger that comes in the box provides 95W of power (for the Core i7 models), so you’re ideally going to want something that at least matches that. However, some slower options may also be viable, specifically for portable charging. Here are your best options.

Microsoft Surface 127W Power Supply Straight from Microsoft This official Microsoft Surface charger delivers up to 127W of power, more than enough to keep the Surface Laptop Studio charged, even when you're using it. It also includes a USB Type-A port that delivers 5W of power to another device, like your phone. See at Amazon

Surface Dock 2 Official charger and dock If you want something that charges your Surface Laptop Studio and also powers your desk setup, the Surface Dock 2 does just that. Not only does it provide more than enough power to charge your Surface Laptop Studio, it can also drive two 4K displays at 60Hz, it has extra USB ports, and adds Ethernet. See at Amazon

BatPower ProE 2 Power Bank and Charger Charge at home or on the go This BatPower charger not only features a Surface Connect cable, but also includes a power bank to charge on the go. The wall charger delivers up to 90W of power, and the power bank goes up to 95W. There are also extra USB ports if you need to charge other devices. See at Amazon

BatPower CCS2 Surface Car Charger Powerful car charger If you want to stay charged in the car, this BatPower car adapter might just do the trick. It can deliver up to 95W of power to your laptop, so it might be just what you need. See at Amazon

Nekteck 100W USB-C Charger Simple USB-C charger Not interested in a Surface Connect port? This Nekteck charger is pretty basic, but it delivers 100W of power, which is all you're going to need to power even the high-end Surface Laptop Studio. See at Amazon

Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port USB charger Charge all your devices This Hyphen-X chargers has four USB ports to charge multiple devices with 100W of power split between its ports, meaning charging will slow down if you plug in other devices. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III Elite + PowerPort III 65W Pod Charger and power bank This set won't deliver the recommended power for the Core i7 Surface Laptop Studio, but if you have a Core i5 model, it can keep it charged whether you're at home or on the go with the included power bank. See at Amazon

Omni 20c+ 100W portable charger If you do need all the charging power you can get on the go, the OMni 20C+ power bank comes with a USB Type-C port capable of delivering up to 100W of power. It even doubles as a USB hub for your laptop, plus it has a screen with real-time charging and battery information. See at Amazon

Pluggable Thunderbolt 3 Dock Thunderbolt dock and charger This dock can be the central hub for your desk setup, allowing you to connect multiple monitors and peripherals to your Surface Laptop Studio. And it also delivers up to 100W of power, so you have everything you need in a compact package. See at Amazon

Those are the best options you can get right now if you need a new charger for your Surface Laptop Studio. From the official alternatives, to more affordable ones, and even full docking stations, there’s something for everyone here. Some of these even let you charge on the go. You can also choose between using the Surface Connect port for charging or USB Type-C, since both are supported.

