These are the best places to pre-order the Surface Laptop Studio

The Surface Laptop Studio is easily one of the most exciting Surface devices in recent years. Sporting an all-new form compared to other Surface devices, it’s a blend of the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio, but it’s also a replacement for the Surface Book family. Plus, it’s a lot more powerful too. If there’s a device worth getting a pre-order for, it’s probably the Surface Laptop Studio.

First off, let’s go over what’s changed. The Surface Laptop Studio comes with H35-series Intel Core processors, which means they have a TDP of 35W. Previous Surface Book models had 15W processors, so this is already a major step up. You get more cores that are just as fast or faster, so performance is a lot better. On top of that, there’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics on some models, so you not only work but game on it as well.

On top of it being the most powerful Surface laptop yet, it also has a whole new design. The screen has a hinge that allows it to be pulled forward, closer to the user, without being detached. This is inspired by the Surface Studio, which did the same thing but in a desktop device. You can use it in different stances, including laying the display over the keyboard for drawing and jotting down notes.

Aside from being more powerful and usable than something like a Surface Book, this is the first time in years Microsoft has introduced a new form factor for its Surface PCs. That alone makes it exciting in its own right. Plus, this is one of the headlining devices for Windows 11. So if you want to pre-order the Surface Laptop Studio, where can you do it?

Best Buy

One of the best places to buy any kind of electronics is usually Best Buy. Between the wide selection, the ability to pick up items at a store, and the price match guarantee policy, it’s a fantastic option for buying the Surface Laptop Studio. The model below is the top-tier configuration, but a model with an Intel Core i5 and no dedicated graphics is also available here.

You can also buy the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is sold separately. It attaches magnetically to the bottom of the Surface Laptop Studio, and it’s a great tool for digital artists. This new version includes haptic feedback, so using the pen feels more like writing on paper.

Microsoft

Unsurprisingly, one of the best places to buy a Microsoft Surface is Microsoft’s Store. Usually, this is where most configurations are available, though the most popular ones are also available at other retailers. One of the biggest downsides is that you can’t have pick it up at a store if you buy it there, but it’s a viable option if you want it shipped to your home.