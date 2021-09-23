Best docks for the Surface Laptop Studio: Surface Dock, Belkin, and more

The Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most exciting devices Microsoft has introduced recently. In some ways, it can be seen as a successor to the Surface Book line, but it’s really meant to bring together the Surface Laptop and Studio lines. It has an all-new design that’s largely inspired by the Surface Studio, it’s the most powerful Surface laptop ever, and it runs Windows 11 out of the box. All of that makes it a great machine to power your office setup, and to help you with that, we’ve rounded up some of the best docks you can buy for the Surface Laptop Studio.

Typically, Surface devices haven’t given you a lot of options for docking. You either use the Surface Connect port or standard USB Type-C. Thunderbolt docks work, but you wouldn’t be able to make full use of their bandwidth with Surface devices. That’s changed now though, and you can finally use Thunderbolt docks with the Surface Laptop Studio. As such, we have some of them on this list too.

Surface Dock 2 For Surface Connect fans If you want to use the Surface Connect port, the official Surface Dock 2 is the way to go. You can connect up to two 4K displays at 60Hz, plus plenty of peripherals with six USB ports, and gigabit Ethernet. Plus, it's magnetic. Buy at Best Buy

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 dock Thunderbolt power This Plugable dock gives you three USB Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, gigabit Ethernet and two display outputs for up to two 4K displays. You'll need to make sure your laptop supports Thunderbolt, though. Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Affordable Thunderbolt This Amazon Basics dock is a solid and affordable alternative Thunderbolt dock. It includes DisplayPort, gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB ports, Thunderbolt for daisy-chaining, and more. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub The official hub If you'd rather use USB Type-C, Microsoft's official USB-C Travel Hub lets you plug in more USB devices, Ethernet, and external displays more easily. As the name implies, it can fit easily in any bag so you can connect anywhere you go. It even supports VGA in case you come across an old monitor. Buy at Amazon

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station So many ports Even wihtout Thunderbolt, this Plugable dock offers an incredible amount of expansion, with six USB ports, HDMI, DVI, and Ethernet connections. You can connect a lot of peripherals this way, and it's more affordable than a Thunderbolt dock too. Buy at Amazon

QGeeM USB-C Hub Ports everywhere Need to travel without giving up ports? The QGeeM USB-C Hub is an incredibly robust option with a total of 12 ports you can connect wherever you are. It includes multiple USB ports, dual HDMI, Ethernet, and SD card readers. Buy at Amazon

Wavlink USB-C Hub Super portable This Wavlink USB-C Hub is super compact, but that doesn't make it less capable. With HDMI, two USB ports, SD card readers, Ethernet, and 100W of power delivery, you can stay connected and powered up easily when you travel. Buy at Amazon

Belkin USB-C Hub Reliable expansion Belkin is one of the more well-known peripheral brands, so you know what you're getting. This hub includes two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports (one for power with 100W Power Delivery), HDMI, and SD card readers. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 Plenty of connections This Anker dock offers a total of 11 connections, including HDMI and DisplayPort outputs so you can drive up to two Quad HD displays at 60Hz. Plus, it has 4 USB ports, Ethernet, SD card readers, and a headphone jack. Buy at Amazon

Those are some of the best options you can find right now if you want to increase the number of ports on your Surface Laptop Studio. Whether you want something compact to take with you on the road or a powerful dock for your desk setup, there’s something for everyone here.

And if you haven't yet, you can pre-order the Surface Laptop Studio using the link below, or check here to find all the best places to make your order.