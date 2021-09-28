Best monitors for the Surface Laptop Studio: Samsung, ASUS, and more

The Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most exciting Surface PCs Microsoft has ever made. Being something of a blend of the Surface Laptop and the Surface Book, it brings the power and adjustable display of Microsoft’s all-in-one desktop into a portable form factor. It comes with Intel H35 series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and that kind of power means you can easily create a multi-monitor setup. But for that, you need a monitor, so we’ve rounded up the best ones you can get for your Surface Laptop Studio.

In addition to the brand-new design and powerful internals, one of the best things about the Surface Laptop Studio is it finally adds support for Thunderbolt. That means you can connect Thunderbolt-based displays, but also that you can use Thunderbolt docks to connect multiple displays to your PC, including up to two 4K displays at 60Hz. For some of these monitors, you may need a dock or adapter, since the Surface Laptop Studio doesn’t have HDMI or DisplayPort ports built-in.

LG UltraWide 34WL85C-B For the multitaskers Do you use multiple apps at the same time? This ultra-wide monitor from LG gives you all the space you need for just about anything. With a 34 inch WQHD IPS panel and support for HDR10, working and viewing content on this screen is bound to be a great experience. It uses HDMI or DisplayPort inputs, so you'll need a dock. See at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp 27 UP2720Q 4K Thunderbolt monitor Take advantage of the Thunderbolt support with this fantastic display from Dell, featuring 4K resolution, color calibration, and 100% Adobe RGB. Not only can you connect this monitor via Thunderbolt, but it also supports daisy-chaining so you can add another Thunderbolt monitor. It is a bit pricey, however. See at Dell

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 32 More than a monitor What if your monitor could still be useful without your PC around? This 4K Samsung Smart Monitor lets you expand your workspace, but when you don't have your computer, you can still stream TV shows, connect your phone, and even access your PC remotely. This one uses a USB Type-C connection, so you don't need any adapters for it. See at Samsung

ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV For color-sensitive work If you need to work on color-sensitive projects including video, photo, and other digital art, this ASUS ProArt monitor is the one for you. It covers 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709 color gamuts, it has a Delta E < 2, and it's verified by CalMAN for color accuracy. It supports USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, so you can connect in any way you want. See at Amazon

LG 24QP500-B Affordable QHD monitor If you just want a basic monitor to get started with your multi-monitor setup, this option from LG is a great choice. It's affordable, but it still gets you a 24 inch display and small bezels all around, and a comfortable Quad HD resolution that's more than sharp enough to work with. it only supports HDMI or DisplayPort, so you will need a dock or adapter. See at Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACE Dual screens on the go Can't live a single-screen life, even on the road? This portable ASUS monitor lets you expand your desktop wherever your laptop goes. It's a 15.6 inch Full HD panel and it's powered by a single USB Type-C cable so you don't have to worry about any extra cable management. It's not as sharp as the built-in monitor in the Surface Laptop Studio, though. See at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN Ultra-fast gaming monitor With a powerful GPU like the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, you can play all kinds of games on the Surface Laptop Studio. With this monitor, you can get insane frame rates up to 360fps in esports titles where response time is essential. You will need a dock or adapter to use the HDMI or DisplayPort connections since there's no USB Type-C input. See at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 Quad HD and 240Hz If you value resolution over the absolute highest frame rates, the Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of the best gaming monitors you can get right now. It still goes up to 240Hz, but it's got a Quad HD panel that's slightly curved. Plus, it's a beautiful QLED display with HDR600 support. You will need an HDMI or DisplayPort adapter, however. See at Samsung

AOC 27G2 Cheap gaming monitor Maybe you're not looking for the best gaming experience imaginable, but you just want a smooth gaming experience on a bigger screen than the Laptop Studio's. This gaming monitor gives you a 24 inch panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, so you can get more immersed in your gaming sessions. Again, you'll need an HDMI or DisplayPort adapter. See at Amazon

And those are some of the best monitors you can buy to expand your desktop with the Surface Laptop Studio. From productivity to gaming, there’s something for everyone here, so you’re bound to find something you like. Having full Thunderbolt support means you can buy more than one of these and use them at the same time much more easily than with a Surface Dock. Some, like the Dell UltraSharp 2720Q, don’t even require extra adapters for daisy-chaining.

If you’re interested, you can buy the Surface Laptop Studio using the links below. You can get it with up to an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. Otherwise, you can take a look at the best laptops you can buy right now to find something else you might like.