Best pens for the Surface Laptop Studio in 2022

The Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most interesting devices Microsoft has ever added to the Surface family. The form factor may not be completely original, but it’s still incredibly compelling. It looks just like a laptop at first glance, but there’s a lot more to it. You can pull the screen closer to watch a movie or TV show, for example. Or you can lay the screen over the entire keyboard deck to draw on the Surface Laptop Studio with a pen.

But that means you need a pen, and normally, the Surface Laptop Studio doesn’t include one. While that may not be very convenient, at least it gives you the choice to get any pen you want. To help you find the right pen, we’ve rounded up the best ones you can get for the Surface Laptop Studio. From Microsoft’s own offerings to affordable alternatives, there’s something for everyone here.

These are the best pen options for the Surface Laptop Studio, covering a wide spectrum of price points and feature sets. All of these are valid options, although on a technical level, the Surface Slim Pen 2 is easily the best fit for this device. It’s designed to fit perfectly at the bottom of the Laptop Studio, and it’s the only one with smart haptic feedback. If you don’t need that though, the RENAISSER Raphael 520BT is probably the best value option here, featuring all the premium features you’d expect at a very reasonable price.

If you’re interested, you can buy the Surface Laptop Studio using the link below. As we’ve mentioned, this is one of the most interesting Surface devices in years, thanks to its new form factor and powerful specs. If you’re not convinced however, we also have a list of the best laptops you can buy today with some fantastic alternatives.