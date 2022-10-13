Over the years, there have been a few iterations of Surface PCs, however, as well as different versions of the Surface Pen, so it may be hard to know which model you should get. We're here to help with that and to let you know which pen you should get depending on the Surface device you have. While most Surface pens are compatible across the majority of Surface devices, certain features and design quirks make some models more suited for specific PCs. There are also plenty of third-party pens you can buy if you don't want to get Microsoft's official ones.

Microsoft's Surface devices are some of the most popular Windows PCs, particularly the Surface Pro line, which includes the best Windows tablets released each and every year. One of the best features that make Surface Pro devices — as well as the rest of the Surface family — so popular is support for the Surface Pen, which makes it possible to draw and write more naturally on the screen.

Coming from a reliable brand, the Dell Premium Active Pen PN579x is a top-tier alternative, also offering multi-protocol support and premium metal construction. It also supports Bluetooth so you can use certain pen shortcuts to launch apps or features in Windows. It does use a replaceable battery instead of a rechargeable one, though.

The Lazarite M Pen is yet another multi-protocol pen that supports both Wacom AES and MPP, so it works with almost any Windows laptop that supports active pens. It has a premium aluminum construction that looks and feels sleek, though it does lack Bluetooth support. It also uses a AAAA battery that lasts up to 1000 hours.

If you want a cheap alternative to the Surface Pen, this Uogic pen gets the basics, with 1,024 levels of pressure, plus support for palm rejection so you can draw and write naturally. It's not ideal for advanced art, but it does the job if you just want to take notes and it's super cheap.

If you don't want to spend the $100 that the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus costs, the standard Bamboo Ink is a great alternative at half the price. It still supports both MPP and AES, Bluetooth, and 4,096 levels of pressure, but instead of a rechargeable battery, it uses a replaceable AAAA unit, and the design isn't quite as sleek.

The Renaisser Raphael 530 is a fantastic pen in many ways, with 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support, though it comes without Bluetooth support, so you can't use button shortcuts to launch apps, for example. Still, it has a premium aluminum construction and it's one of the best pens for a fantastic price.

The Wacom Bamboo INk Plus supports both AES and MPP protocols so it works with the majority of Windows tablets, including the Surface lineup. With an aluminum construction and a full suite of features including 4,096 levels of pressure and Bluetooth support, this is a fantastic choice.

The original Surface Pen is still the best choice if you have an older Surface device. It's cheaper, but it still has 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support, and it only misses out on haptic feedback and a rechargeable battery. It also has a magnetic design that's ideal for the Surface Pro 7 or Go 3 and earlier.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 is the ideal pen for Microsoft's latest Surface models starting with the Surface Pro 8 and Laptop Studio. It has 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and tactile signals on the Surface Pro 8, Pro 9 (including the 5G model), and Laptop Studio.

How to choose the right Surface Pen

Whether you're looking at the official pens from Microsoft or some of the third-party ones, all of these options will technically work on any modern Surface device. Anything after the Surface Pro 3 uses the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP), and only the first two generations used Wacom technology. However, there are some other factors to consider.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 is ideal for newer devices

Starting with the Surface Pro X, Microsoft made some significant changes to the design of its devices, and to go along with it, the accompanying pen. While you can use the original round Surface Pen with them, the Surface Slim Pen 2 is ideal if you have one of these:

Surface Pro X

Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2

The first reason for this, as we've mentioned, is the design. For the Surface Pro models, starting with the Pro X, Microsoft removed the magnetic attachment from the side of the tablets. Instead, you're supposed to store the Surface Slim Pen 2 inside the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, where it also stays charged. At the same time, the Surface Laptop Studio is designed to store the Surface Slim Pen 2 on its underside, and with the Surface Duo 2, you can attach the Slim Pen 2 magnetically to the outside of the phone using the Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover. All of these options also charge the pen at the same time.

Another factor that specifically applies to Surface Pro 8, Pro 9, and Laptop Studio is support for Tactile signals, a form of haptic feedback that simulates the feel of writing with a pen on paper. Only the Surface Slim Pen 2 supports this feature, but only on those four devices. As for the Surface Duo and Duo 2, the Surface Slim Pen 2 is the only one that supports Bluetooth pairing with these two phones, so that's another point in its favor.

The classic Surface Pen is better for everything else

For the majority of Surface devices, especially older ones, the classic Surface Pen is still the best option. It's designed to attach magnetically to the side of a lot of Surface devices, and it supports the same writing and drawing capabilities, except for Tactile signals. You're going to want to pick this one if you have one of these devices:

Surface Pro 3 - Surface Pro 7+

All Surface Laptop models

All Surface Go models

Surface 3

All Surface Book models

All Surface Studio models

As you can see above, some older devices will be limited to support for 1,024 levels of pressure due to limitations of earlier MPP protocols, but for the most part, all these devices will support the Surface Pen. It's also worth noting that the Surface Laptop lineup, as well as the Surface Pro 3, do not support magnetic attachment for the pen. All the others let you store the pen on the side in some way.

Aside from magnetic attachment, third-party pens also support all of these features, so they're a great choice too if you don't think you need to store the pen magnetically on your device.

The Surface Laptop Go doesn't support active pens

One last thing to note is that the Surface Go family doesn't support active pens at all. While it does have a touchscreen, it lacks ht hardware to enable support for the Microsoft Pen Protocol, so you can't use an active pen with it. The best you can do in this case is use your finger, or buy a passive pen that simply acts as a finger. It won't give you the smooth and more detailed writing experience of an active pen, but it's a potential workaround for this device.

And that's about it! This should help you choose the right pen for your Surface device, or even other Windows PCs that support MPP-based pens. Of course, things like magnetic attachment and Tactile signals may not be available or work the same way as with Surface devices, so you may need to look into specifics for the device you have. If you haven't yet, you can check out the latest Surface devices below, or take a look at the best laptops you can buy today.