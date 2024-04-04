When looking for an excellent laptop, convertible laptops are popular choices, and Microsoft's Surface line is a reliable line, making the all-new Surface Pro 10 for Business a top-notch pick. Of course, if you're planning to drop that kind of cash, you'll probably want to keep your new Surface safe and sound with a good case. Lucky for you, you have plenty of options to choose from. Accordingly, we've found all the best Surface Pro 10 cases out there, regardless of budget.

    Omnpak Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Case and Cover
    Editor's choice

    This classic fold-open case for the Surface Pro 10 for Business from Omnpak has cutouts for every port, a pen holder, and an integrated stand with various viewing angles since the kickstand is hidden. Most importantly, it costs around $30, making it affordable.

    UAG Scout Black Surface Pro 9 Case
    Premium pick

    This rugged, protective case from Urban Armor Gear features a hand strap, pen holder, a shockproof design, and space for the Surface's kickstand. If you've got the cash for it, this case is an effective way to protect your Surface stylishly.

    $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy
    tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Best value

    This water-resistant, shockproof sleeve from tomtoc offers up a sleek, minimalist way to keep your Surface Pro 10 for Business safe and protected wherever you go. You also get to choose from a good variety of different colors, and this case usually retails for under $30.

    $28 at Amazon
    INFILAND Surface Pro 9 Case
    Best clear case

    This Surface Pro case from Infiniland sports a classy, clear design and is shockproof. It comes in three different colorways. If you want a case that allows you to appreciate the beauty of your Surface Pro 10 for Business, this is an excellent all-around choice.

    $42 at Amazon
    UAG Metropolis SE for Surface Pro 9
    Best rugged case

    This Urban Armor Gear case for the Surface Pro sports a heavy-duty, rugged, protective design that offers up the maximum protection possible. Add in its own kickstand and a pen holder, and this case has just about everything you need to make sure your Surface is safe.

    $80 at Amazon
    Fintie Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 10
    Best synthetic leather case
    $23 $27 Save $4

    This synthetic leather case from Fintie sports a sleek design, various colorways, a pocket, a stylus holder, and a classic flip-based design on top of support for a built-in kickstand with multiple viewing angles. This is a top choice if you're looking for a leather aesthetic.

    $23 at Amazon $23 at Fintie
    MoKo Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 10
    Best value rugged case

    This protective, rugged, hard-shell case from MoKo for the Surface Pro 10 features a kickstand, cutouts for every port, and a built-in keyboard latch. The best part is that it is under $30, making it an affordable option overall.

    $29 at Amazon
    Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag
    Best carrying case

    This sleek carrying case from tomtoc features a built-in handle for maximum portability, a spill-resistant material, a large front pocket for storage, and a variety of different colorways to choose from. Plus, you won't have to spend much more than $30 for the pleasure.

    $32 at Amazon

Which Surface Pro 10 for Business case is right for you?

The good news is that you have tons of options for Surface Pro 10 cases, and as long as you pick one, your Surface will be better off for it. Altogether, the Omnpak Surface case is a great mix of style, protectiveness, and value, while if you've got the budget for it, Under Armor Gear has a variety of cases built for the best protection possible.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, tomtoc's protective sleeve is a great choice for under $30, while Fintie's elegant synthetic leather case is priced similarly. As long as you eventually land on a case for your Surface, though, you won't have to worry too much about scratches and dents.

