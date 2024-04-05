The new Surface Pro 10 for Business is a boon for office workers on the go. It offers an improved display, a built-in NFC reader, and powerful Intel Core Ultra processor options. However, those planning to use this tablet at a desk should definitely invest in a Thunderbolt 4 docking station. Doing so allows you to connect additional displays, peripherals, and power your tablet -- all from a single connection. Here are some of the best docking station options for the Surface Pro 10 for Business.

If you don’t mind using a third-party peripheral on your business setup, the Cable Matters 8-in-1 USB4 Hub offers a much better value proposition than the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub. It provides two DP 1.4 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, three USB-A ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. As an added bonus, it supports 100W power passthrough.

While the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub doesn’t offer the power passthrough of a proper docking station, it provides a decent enough selection of I/O ports to play the role where charging isn’t a concern. It has an HDMI 2.0 port, a VGA port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C port, and a USB-A (3.1/Gen 2) port. Plus, it is lighter and cheaper than a full docking station.

Who says RGB lighting has no place in a business setting? If you can use customizable LEDs to enhance your existing branding, then the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a totally viable docking station option. It enhances the standard docking station port selection with Razor Chroma customization that can be used to dazzle customers. Or you can fiddle with it when you’re bored in the office.

If you’re looking to connect multiple DisplayPort monitors without any adapters, consider the Cable Matters 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. This fully loaded docking station has two DP 1.4 ports, two HDMI ports, and everything you would get from our top pick. Just note that, like the Kensington SD5700T, it is also quite bulky.

While you can use an adapter to HDMI monitors to your Surface Pro 10 for Business via the aforementioned docking stations, the Plugable 11-in-1 saves you the need with its two dedicated HDMI ports. It also adds three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card reader, a combo audio jack, and 100W power passthrough.

If you have a large number of peripherals to connect to your Surface Pro 10 for Business, then the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock should be your top pick. It offers a massive selection of 18 different ports and provides 98W power passthrough to your device. Yes, it’s quite spendy, but it transforms your device into a bona fide battle station.

If you need a docking station that is cheaper than our top pick but more feature-rich than a USB hub, consider the Kensington SD5700T. It offers more ports and even includes an SD card reader. The one downside is that it is significantly larger than the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock.

Although any brand of docking station will do the job, the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is visually cohesive with Surface devices and offers a suite of I/O ports tailor-made for these 2-in-1 tablets . It adds three TB4 and two USB-A ports and ethernet to your setup. It also provides 96W power passthrough to your device. You can even use the TB4 ports to connect up to two USB-C monitors at 60Hz (or other monitors with an adapter).

These are the best Surface Pro 10 for Business docking stations

Using a docking station is a no-brainer, and there are plenty of high-quality Thunderbolt 4/USB-C docking stations to pair with your new Surface Pro 10 for Business. For most users, the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the best option because it is a first-party product with a complete port selection, but there are plenty of reasons why you might choose another option.

You can save some money with the Kensington SD5700T (or one of our USB hub options if you don’t need a full docking station). Additionally, you can get even more I/O ports from our premium pick, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Or you can pick a docking station that better suits your current monitor setup. It all comes down to your personal needs. Keep these needs in mind as you shop, and you can’t go wrong.