These are the best Surface Pro 7 cases: UAG, Supcase, i-Blason, and more

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows tablets you can buy and is also one of our recommendations for the best laptops for 2021. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, which means that it continues to be quite functional, and instead of the aging mini DisplayPort, it now comes with a USB-C port. The Surface Pro 7 is available with Intel’s 10th-gen processors, although Microsoft also sells the Surface Pro 7+ for business consumers that’s powered by Intel’s newer 11th-gen processors.

Being a tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is quite slim and handy, allowing you to carry it around almost anywhere. But at the same time, it’s prone to knocks and drops, which could damage your device externally or even internally. If you’re someone who cares about snapping a case onto your gadgets for protection, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best Surface Pro 7 cases:

Kensington BlackBelt 2nd Degree Rugged Case Strong protection with great functionality The case comes with a polycarbonate design and military-grade testing standards against drops and bumps. You also don't sacrifice on the Surface Pro's built-in kickstand and there's also a Surface Pen holder so it doesn't get lost in your backpack. Buy from Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case Solid rugged protection This rugged case is made out of strong polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU material. It also comes with a built-in kickstand and raised bezels to protect the camera lens and the display. Buy from Supcase Promoted

Fintie Folio Slim folio cover A slim folio-style case available in a variety of colors, it allows you to conveniently use your Surface Pro with the Type Cover while protecting it from scratches. It also comes with its own kickstand so you can adjust the viewing angle on your Surface Pro. Buy from Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Case-Marble Pink Style meets protection This unique case come with impact-resistant TPU finish that protects the Surface Pro 7 against scratches, bumps, and falls. It also allows access to the device's built-in kickstand and features a slick marble finish for a stylish look. Buy from i-Blason Promoted

UAG Metropolis case Heavy-duty protection UAG or Urban Armor Gear is a popular name when it comes to rugged cases. The Metropolis case for the Surface Pro 7 comes with an impact-resistant build while the case itself offers a nice grip and an aluminum kickstand that can fold back into the case when not in use. Buy from Amazon

Infiland Case Elegant PU leather case For those who want a more elegant and professional look, the Infiland cover is another folio-style case made of premium PU leather with quality stitching and a variety of color choices. It offers flexibility to use the Surface Pro with or without the keyboard and also offers a slot for your Surface Pen. Buy from Amazon

i-Blason Armorbox Case Impeccable armour One of the toughest cases out there, this offers total protection from drops, bumps, and falls. It's made out of strong TPU and plastic materials, and even has cutouts for the ports as well as ventilation for the CPU cooler. Buy from i-Blason Promoted

MoKo Smart Slim Shell Minimalistic folio design One of the slimmest folio covers for the Surface Pro 7, the MoKo Smart Slim Shell is made of PU leather with a soft microfiber lining on the inside to protect the device from scratches. Apart from offering protection, the case lets you use the Surface Pro with ease as it comes with proper cutouts and support for the Type Cover keyboard. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. For all-around protection, we would recommend the UAG Metropolis as it offers solid, rugged protection; however, you are dependant on the case’s kickstand. If you don’t want to sacrifice on the device kickstand, you can go for the Kensington BlackBelt 2nd Degree Rugged Case or even the i-Blason Cosmo Case-Marble Pink.

We’re expecting Microsoft to launch a successor to the Surface Pro 7 later this year. Presumably, the Surface Pro 8 will feature newer hardware including the latest Intel processors with improvements in performance and connectivity. We’re also expecting that Microsoft could introduce the new Surface Pro 8 5G connectivity for a faster on-the-go connectivity experience. If you’re looking for a laptop with 5G connectivity we have a dedicated list, as well as the best laptops with 4G LTE connectivity.