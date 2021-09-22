Best Surface Pro 8 charger options: Anker, Baseus, and more

The Surface Pro 8 is one of the most powerful tablet PCs we’ve seen in quite some time. It’s always nice to have a backup charger in your bag in case something goes wrong with your OEM charging brick. Sometimes you just want an extra power brick to keep at the office for your PC, for work purposes.

Either way, if you own the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, you might want to consider picking up an alternate charger. When it comes to chargers, there’s no shortage of options on Amazon. Whether you want something with fast-charging capability, or just the cheapest option possible, brands like Anker, Baseus, and Nekteck have you covered. Some of these chargers even have the ability to use USB-C input, making it even more convenient to use. Buying an alternate charger also provides flexibility. You can use your new charger for your phone, Kindle, and other electronics as well.

In addition, you might want to consider buying a portable charging bank as well. If you travel often with your Surface Pro 8, a larger power bank will make sure your device stays charged even when there’s no power outlet around. There are several excellent power banks that are under $30 from reputable brands. Let’s take a look at the best available chargers and power banks for one of Microsoft’s best PCs.

Anker 65W PD Charger Best overall value With simultaneous charging for your laptop (45W) and mobile devices (20W), this is the only charger you'll need on your next vacation or business trip. Charge your Surface Pro 8 and phone at the same time! View at Amazon

Anker 45W slim charger Slim and portable design Measuring less than 0.8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful. While it can't charge the Surface Pro 8 at 65W, it is a very convenient travel option that packs away nicely. View at Amazon

Baseus 100W wall charger Maximum power GaN II x Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, 4x faster than ever, 40% smaller, up to 50°F heat dissipation, up to 70% more efficiency than ever before. This one is probably overkill for a Surface Pro 8, but it will work for all of your other devices too. View at Amazon

Nekteck charger with cable Built-in cable This is a fairly standard 45W PD charger, but it comes with the charging cable built-in. If you're prone to losing cables like I am, this is the way to go. Plus. it's often on sale for under $20. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom III Hub Best budget charging hub Charge 4 devices simultaneously. PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices. View at Amazon

Zendure x5 15000mAh portable charger Best portable charger For those that need power on the go, Zendure's 15000 mAh portable charger gets the job done. You can connect multiple devices and charge your Surface Pro 8 up to 40% in 30 minutes. This power bank even comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, as an added bonus. View at Amazon

Those are our picks for the best chargers to use with your Microsoft Surface Pro 8. If you want to get fancy, the Baseus 100W charger has the newest charging technology and should be future-proof for quite a while. Those that need a basic solution with built-in cable should pick up the Nekteck 45W charger. The Surface Pro 8 has a touchscreen, meaning you might need to charge on the go with the Zendure power bank. Let us know which charger you use with your new Surface Pro 8.