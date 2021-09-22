These are the best places to pre-order the Surface Pro 8

Microsoft recently unveiled the Surface Pro 8 – one of the most exciting Surface devices in a few years – and you can pre-order it now. After sticking with the same general design since the Surface Pro 4, the Surface Pro 8 finally brings some major changes, including a bigger display and Thunderbolt support. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade, it seems that it’s finally here.

There are a few things that make the new Surface Pro 8 a major upgrade. First off, of course, it has a 13-inch display, a notable jump from the 12.3-inch panel of previous models. Not only is it bigger, this 13-inch display now has a refresh rate up to 120Hz, which makes animations and transitions look much smoother. Thanks to the variable refresh rate, it can also save battery when the screen is idle. Plus, it has a higher resolution and it’s brighter, too.

On top of that, it has two Thunderbolt ports, a first for Surface devices after Microsoft consistently refused to adopt Thunderbolt in favor of the Surface Connect port. That means it’s easier than ever to expand the ports on your Surface Pro 8, and you don’t have to worry about Thunderbolt docks not being compatible with other devices. If you already have a Surface Dock, the Surface Connect port is still here as well.

Of course, there are also the expected upgrades, like an 11th-generation Intel Core processor and removable storage, which were present in the business-oriented Surface Pro 7+. Otherwise, everything is in line with previous generations of the Surface Pro, including up to 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. Put that all together, and this is set to be one of the best Surface PCs yet.

Since this is such a big upgrade, there’s certainly some excitement to pre-order the Surface Pro 8. If you’re looking for the best place to do it, we’ve rounded up some of the retailers that have it on offer.

Best Buy

Best Buy is the location many of us go to for their electronics, and the Surface Pro 8 is also available to pre-order there right now. The tablet starts at $1,099 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

If you want to complete the experience, you can also get the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with the Surface Slim Pen 2. Or, you can buy the Surface Slim Pen 2 by itself if you prefer that.

Microsoft

Naturally, the Microsoft Store is also a great place to buy Microsoft products. The Surface Pro 8 is available there right now, and you can easily add a keyboard and pen if you want them. You may find more configurations at Microsoft than other retailers, too.