Best docks for the Surface Pro 8: Surface Dock, Thunderbolt, and more

Microsoft recently introduced the Surface Pro 8, one of the most exciting Surface Pro devices in years. It finally has a new design with smaller bezels, a bigger display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Intel Tiger Lake processors. One of the biggest additions to this new device, however, is support for Thunderbolt 4 in its two USB Type-C ports. This opens up new possibilities when it comes to docking since Thunderbolt docks are much more common. As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best docks you can get for the Surface Pro 8.

In addition to Thunderbolt, the Surface Pro 8 still has the Surface Connect port, so if you prefer the magnetic connector, you can still use a Surface Dock, too. We’ve included both kinds on this list, plus some affordable USB docks if you don’t need the full power of Thunderbolt.

Surface Dock 2 The official dock The Surface Dock 2 has been Microsoft's standard dock for Surface devices for years, and it uses the Surface Connect port. It adds USB Type-A and Type-C ports, Ethernet, and display outputs via USB Type-C.

Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Expand with Thunderbolt This Kensington Thunderbolt dock adds USB ports, an SD card reader, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt daisy chaining. It also delivers 90W of power to your laptop regardless of what you connect to it.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Add some flair to your setup The Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock gives you all the ports you'd expect including USB, Ethernet, and daisy-chaining support. It also has Chroma RGB lighting to add more life to your desk setup.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Add a variety of ports This Plugable Thunderbolt dock does a great job of adding lots of different ports to the Surface Pro 8, including USB-A, USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Thunderbolt, but affordable If you can't stomach the price of other Thunderbolt docks, this alternative gives you plenty of expansion options, including DisplayPort and daisy-chaining support, at a much lower price.

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station Affordable USB dock To save even more money if you don't need Thunderbolt, this USB dock from Plugable is a great alternative. It adds six USB ports, Ethernet, and display outputs at a reasonable price.

Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub The official travel dock If you want to take more ports with you on the road, the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub gives you a couple of USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet connections whenever you need them.

Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 More ports For the same price as the Microsoft Travel Hub, Anker's alternative gives you a lot more ports, including three USB-A ports, USB-C, display outputs, Ethernet, SD card readers, and a headphone jack.

WAVLINK USB-C Hub Super compact The smallest item on this list, the WAVLINK USB-C Hub gives you extra USB ports, Ethernet, and HDMI in a tiny dock you can easily slip anywhere. It's also the most affordable item on the list.

The addition of Thunderbolt support truly makes this the most versatile Surface PC yet in regards to docking, alongside the Surface Laptop Studio. The ecosystem of Thunderbolt docks and peripherals is far more expansive than the Surface Connect port, so it’s great to have all these options available now. It’s also great that the Surface Connect port is still an option, so if you have a Surface Dock already or you enjoy the magnetic connector, you can go that route.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Surface Pro 8 using the links below. As we’ve already mentioned, this is one of the most exciting Surface Pro devices ever, and it’s one of the best times to upgrade if you’ve been holding on to an older model. There’s also a new Signature Keyboard with the Surface Slim Pen 2 if you want the full Surface experience. Otherwise, check out the best Windows tablets out there to see if something else suits your fancy.