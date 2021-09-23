Best keyboards for Surface Pro 8: Logitech, Microsoft, and more

If you use your Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for work or school, you can use it with a docking station and external monitor. While the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comes with a detachable keyboard, you may want to use it with an external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll need a quality external keyboard to complete your workstation.

When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your Microsoft Surface Pro 8, at a variety of price points.

In addition to external keyboards, we are also including a few alternative replacement detachable keyboards in case you don’t want to use the official Microsoft keyboard cover or want an extra.

Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 Keyboard cover and pen Next-level versatility comes in the perfect pair — Surface Slim Pen 2 stores securely and recharges in the premium keyboard, featuring a large glass touchpad and luxurious, Alcantara material covering. Ready to pair with Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X. If you need the pen and keyboard cover, this is the best option for sure. View at Best Buy

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black Slim modern design Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of this refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Office 365. Connects wirelessly to your windows laptop via Bluetooth. Connect to your windows 10 or 11 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair. View at Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt keyboard Ergonomic split design Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. You also get a separate number pad, perfect for spreadsheet work. View at Amazon

Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard Keyboard and mouse combo Perhaps you want a keyboard bundled with a wireless mouse? This slim wireless keyboard from Jelly Comb also comes bundled with a travel mouse. Both devices feature an ergonomic design and automatic sleep mode to preserve battery life. At just $25, this is a great bundle to consider. View at Amazon

Havit backlit mechanical keyboard Mechanical keyboard lovers For those that enjoy the typing experience of a mechanical keyboard, Havit has a great option under $50. The Kalith Blue Switches offer nice key travel and a satisfying click. A unique ice blue LED color completes the look of this beautiful and sleek design. View at Amazon

Logitech K380 Compact design If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system, including Windows. View at Amazon

Those are our six favorite keyboards for use with your Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Most of these options run under $50 at Amazon, so it’s quite affordable to pick a keyboard for your needs. If you want the most flexibility for use with other devices, we recommend checking out either the Logitech K580 or Brydge Type-C wireless keyboards. If battery life or quick charging is a concern, give the Jelly Comb foldable rechargeable keyboard a look. With your new external keyboard, you can now take advantage of all the features on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, one of Microsoft’s best tablet PCs.

Hopefully you found something you like in our list. Let us know in the comments how these keyboards work out for you. If your favorite keyboard didn’t make the list, tell us about that in the comments as well.