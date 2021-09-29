Best Surface Pro 8 monitor options: ASUS, Dell, HP, and more

If you use your Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for work or school, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Professional creative users may also need a monitor with excellent color calibration and accuracy. Whether you’re a pro, or just looking to watch Netflix on a bigger screen, our list of the best external monitors for the Surface Pro 8 has something for everyone.

Monitors come in a variety of sizes, and span the price spectrum from fairly cheap to incredibly expensive. When choosing an external monitor to use with your new Microsoft PC, you should carefully consider your use-case as well as your budget. Keep in mind the Surface Pro 8 has Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you can consider a Thunderbolt-compatible monitor. In general, these monitors are quite expensive, but we’ve included a selection of Thunderbolt monitors for your consideration.

If you need to expand your port selection, the aforementioned docking stations and dongles work in tandem with your new monitor. We’ve rounded up the best monitors for 4K performance, creative professionals, and those looking to get the best overall bang for their buck.

LG 32UL950-W 32 inch Class Ultrafine Best overall Thunderbolt monitor The UHD 4K resolution displays breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD. Plus this monitor is designed to work with compatible calibration devices that ensure precise adjustments of color, brightness and more. View at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable Looking for an external monitor you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 that features a 14 inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. View at Amazon

HP U28 4K Best 4K HP's U28 features a factory-calibrated 4K HDR IPS panel which is great for studio work and also features a host of I/O ports. If you want a 4K model with a solid price, this is an excellent option to consider. View at Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display 27 Best for creative use The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. View at Amazon

BenQ EW3280U Best 32 inch If you want a huge external monitor that isn't an UltraWide, consider BenQ's EW3280U. The monitor is beautiful and comes with two USB-C ports that let you daisy-chain two monitors together, along with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. This monitor also includes a remote so you can switch inputs, change the picture quality, and control the volume without having to reach up to the monitor itself. View at Amazon

Dell U2520DR Best with built-in hub The quality and reliability of Dell's Ultrasharp series is well-known. This monitor also includes two standard USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB-C, HDMI port and dual DisplayPort options, allowing the monitor to act as your hub so you can connect additional peripherals. View at Amazon

Sceptre Curved 30 Best curved If you like the look of a curved monitor, Sceptre has a nice option here. This monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution, which isn't the highest for a large display, but should work for basic use. You can also use a VESA mount to optimize your desk space and workflow. At under $250, this is solid value for curved screen enthusiasts. View at Amazon

LG 34WK650 Best Ultrawide 34 inch If you like the look of LG's 29WP60G-B but want a bigger display, check out this 34 inch option. LG’s 34 inch UltraWide monitor is a great pick if you want a relatively affordable ultrawide display. With a Full HD display and AMD FreeSync, you should be able to make the most of LG’s impressive display. This 34 inch LG monitor is HDR10 ready with Maxx Audio speakers in the bottom bezel. View at Amazon

LG 24UD58-B Best 4K alternative Those that want 4K and excellent gaming options should look at the LG 24UD58-B. Use your Surface Pro 8 to watch Netflix in 4K, or play some of the newest Stadia games. This monitor isn't quite as attractive as others, but it makes up for it with performance and features. View at Amazon

These are our picks for the best monitors to use with your Microsoft Surface Pro 8. You can find a monitor for any size preference or use-case. If you need professional level color accuracy, definitely pick up the ASUS ProArt Display 27. Those looking to get the best 4K experience for Netflix will surely enjoy either the HP U28 4K or the LG 24UD58-B, depending on size preference.

No matter which monitor you choose, make sure you have the proper cables and ports available to connect your Surface Pro 8. Let us know about your favorite monitors to pair with your PC in the comments section below.