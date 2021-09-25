Best pens for the Surface Pro 8: Surface, HP, and more

The recently-announced Surface Pro 8 promises to be a very exciting device for various reasons. It’s the first big redesign the Surface Pro line has received in years, it adds a 120Hz refresh rate display, and it finally brings Thunderbolt support to the Surface family. Another big new feature is the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is going to give you haptic feedback to make it feel like you’re writing on paper with the Surface Pro 8.

This is a feature that only works with this new pen, so it’s probably the best pen experience you’re going to get on the Surface Pro 8. But what if that price tag is a little too steep for you and you don’t care about that feature? Or what if you find the design uncomfortable? The Surface Pro 8 and most Windows tablets support the Microsoft Pen Protocol, so while the Surface Slim Pen 2 is the most natural fit, there are actually lots of pens you can use with it. We’ve rounded up some of the best options available so you can choose something that fits your budget.

Surface Slim Pen 2 The perfect fit The Surface Slim Pen 2 is going to give you the bext experience writing and drawing on the Surface Pro 8. It has a finer tip and haptic feedback that feels like using a pen on paper. Buy at Best Buy

Surface Pen Official Microsoft alternative The classic Surface Pen is still a fantastic pen experience for the Surface Pro 8. It has 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and a more rounded design you might prefer. Buy at Amazon

HP Tilt Pen A high-end alternative The HP Tilt Pen has a premium design and a pen clip, which might be useful for keeping the pen safe since there are no magnets to attach the classic Surface Pen on the side. Buy at HP

Dell Active Pen PN350M Affordable and reliable The Dell Active Pen is a more affordable pen option, featuring 1,024 levels of pressure. It uses the Microsoft Pen Protocol, but it doesn't support Bluetooth for custom actions. Buy at Amazon

RENAISSER Stylus Pen Fully featured and cheap The RENAISSER Stylus Pen has all the premium features you'd expect, including Bluetooth 5.1, 4096 levels of pressure, and tilt support at an affordable price. Buy at Amazon

Uogic Pen for Surface Extra cheap The Uogic Pen for Surface devices is one of the cheapest alternatives if you're looking for a basic active pen. It has 1,024 levels of pressure and replaceable pen tips. Buy at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus The best of both worlds The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is a premium pen that supports both the Microsoft Pen Protocol and AES input, meaning you can use it with more devices. Buy at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Ink Affordable Wacom AES and MPP The standard Wacom Bamboo Ink still supports both MPP and AES protocols and has 4,096 levels of pressure, so it's still a great experience but more affordable. Buy at Amazon

Digiroot Universal Stylus The absolute basics If you don't need an active pen or any fancy features, the Digiroot stylus gives you a bit more precision for drawing and writing if you don't want to spend a lot of money. Buy at Amazon

Those are the best pens you can buy right now for the Surface Pro 8. There’s a good range of price points, features, and brands out there, so you can find something that fits your style. As we’ve mentioned, the Surface Slim Pen 2 will give you the most complete experience on the Surface Pro 8, but you can save some money by going with something like the RENAISSER Stylus Pen, which is still fully featured.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Surface Pro 8 below to be one of the first to get it. Plus, You can get the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with the Surface Slim Pen 2 included so you get a full laptop and pen experience. It’s worth noting that the pen charges wirelessly in the keyboard.