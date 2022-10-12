Best cases for the Surface Pro 9 in 2022
The Surface Pro 9 is the newest flagship 2-in-1 from Microsoft. It keeps the same shape and form factor as last year’s Surface Pro 8 but comes with fresher 12th-generation Intel CPUs, a new 5G option powered by the Microsoft SQ3 Processor, and in a bunch of new color options. That makes it one of our new favorite Surface PCs and one of the most portable and powerful Windows tablets ever.
So if you happen to pre-order or buy a Surface Pro 9, you might want to consider protecting your new tablet with a case. It’ll help protect the surface (pun intended) of your Surface Pro 9 and ensure it won’t be damaged when you’re traveling with it on the go. This is especially important if you plan to buy one of the new models in the Sapphite and Forest colors, where the finish could get scraped off. There are several different cases and sleeves you can choose from, and we’ve collected them all together for you below.
Oh, and the good news is that the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8 have the same dimensions. Both devices measure 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches, so many sleeves or cases designed for the Surface Pro 8 should also fit the Surface Pro 9.
-
This is one of the cheapest cases for the Surface Pro 9. It's a form-fitting case with a handle so you can carry it on the go. It's also made of a flexible, rubber-like material that will keep your device quite safe while traveling.
-
This shockproof sleeve has side pockets, but also comes with a small bag for additional accessories. It's perfect for those who carry around lots of chargers and cables with a Surface Pro 9.
-
This case from tomtoc is made from recycled fabric, so you can protect your shiny new Surface Pro 9 while protecting the not-as-shiny planet we live on. It comes in various colors and has side pockets.
-
This tomtoc bag does a great job keeping your device safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, and it has extra storage pouches so you can carry all your accessories. Plus, you can carry it around with the shoulder strap.
-
Want something with a bit more style for your Surface Pro 9? This Bagsmart sleeve has a chic design that might just be what you're looking for. It's available in black or pink, so you can choose something that fits your personal style better.
-
This crossbody laptop case has internal pouches and RFID-blocking material that can keep your important documents and Surface Pro 9 safe from hackers.
-
This laptop case has a hard shell on the outside, so you know it'll help protect your Surface Pro 9 if it takes a tumble.
-
The Surface Pro 9 is an expensive device, so if you want an expensive-feeling sleeve to protect it, this leather sleeve is the best one you can buy.
-
This is a waterproof leather laptop bag, so your new Surface won't get wet when you're on the go in the rain.
We hope that you found a Surface Pro 9 case that matches your style or your needs. If you’re looking for something beyond a sleeve, though, then don’t worry. We also have a guide to the best laptop backpacks you can buy. Most will fit your new Surface just fine.