The Surface Pro X is one of the most unique devices in Microsoft’s lineup. For one thing, it’s the only Windows PC Microsoft makes that’s powered by ARM processors. That gives it benefits like instant wake, always-on connectivity, and more battery efficiency. It also has the more modern design among the Surface Pro line. It’s thin, light, and has smaller bezels than the Surface Pro 7. All in all, it’s one of the best Surface devices available right now. Of course, it’s a big investment so if you buy a Surface Pro X, you’ll probably want to protect it with a case.

As it’s a premium device and Microsoft’s Surface family is fairly straightforward, it’s actually quite easy to find cases for the Surface Pro X. It also helps it’s a tablet, so it’s easier to make a proper case than for a traditional laptop. We’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can get for the Surface Pro X to help you make your choice. Most of these attach to your tablet and let you use it even when the case is on.

ProCase Surface Pro X Case Sleek all-around protection This folio-style case comes with a nice PU leather finish on the outside and a soft microfiber touch on the inside to keep your Surface Pro X safe. You can use it with the Type Cover, and it has cutouts for all the ports and cameras so everything works normally. Buy at Amazon

ACdream Microsoft Surface Pro X Case Colorful fabric case This is another folio-type cover that wraps around your Surface Pro X. The exterior is fabric, and it has cutouts for the ports and cameras, plus a loop for the Surface Pen. You can get it in a few different colors, which is nice if you want something a bit more personal. Buy at Amazon

STM Dux Shell Transparent hard cover This case actually lets you use the Surface Pro X as a tablet, and it offers tough protection against drops. It has its own 180-degree hinge so you can still use it more like a laptop, and cutouts for all the ports you need. Plus it lets the tablet's design shine through somewhat. Buy at Amazon

Fintie Case for Microsoft Surface Pro X Hard folio case This is another hard-shell folio case that wraps around the Surface Pro X. It has cutouts for everything you need and a holder for the Surface Pen. It also comes in a couple of different designs to suit your taste, including notebook-style look. Buy at Amazon

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve Premium leather sleeve This sleeve offers basic protection against scratches and small bumps, but its highlight is the design. It uses genuine leather and a variety of unique patterns so you can choose your preferred style. It's a little expensive, but you get what you pay for. Buy at Amazon

HYZUO 13 Inch Laptop Sleeve Sleek and affordable This sleek and stylish laptop sleeve can fit your Surface Pro X for protection against everyday bumps. It has a soft nylon material on the outside that looks elegant and premium, plus it includes an extra pouch for accessories, if you need them. Buy at Amazon

Kensington Blackbelt 2nd Degree Rugged Case Hardcore protection Some of us use our PCs in more dangerous environments, and if you need extra protection, this Kensington case is here for that. It's a thick rugged case that should protect your tablet from the hardest drops, and it includes a strap to hold the Type Cover in place, so your screen is also protected if you drop it. Buy at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Plasma for Surface Pro X Tough and easy to carry UAG is a well-known name when it comes to rugged cases, and the Plasma series for Surface Pro X doesn't disappoint. It's big, bulky, and ultra-tough, but still functional. It has its own kickstand, pen holder, hand strap, and a shoulder strap so you can easily take it anywhere you go. Buy at Amazon

Kinmac 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Tons of options The Kinmac Protective Laptop Sleeve has a lot of elements to ensure that your Surface Pro X is safe from bumps and scratches, but that's not all that makes it unique. It has a ton of different designs to choose from, including subdued and more out-there styles. You're sure to find something you like. Buy at Amazon

No matter what kind of protection you’re looking for, there’s probably something for you on this list. There are more functional cases, which let you use the Surface Pro X as usual, like the ProCase Surface Pro X Case. Even the rugged hard cases like the Kensington BlackBelt still let you use the tablet as normal, which is great.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for something along the lines of a bag, there are options for that too. The Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve looks stunning, but if you want something more affordable, the HYZUO Laptop Sleeve also looks surprisingly good for its price. Regardless, there are many options at many different price ranges, so you’re surely going to find something you like here.

If you're interested, you can buy the Surface Pro X from the link below.