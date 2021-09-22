These are the best deals you can get on the Surface Pro X

Microsoft recently unveiled a Wi-Fi only version of its ARM-based tablet, the Surface Pro X. This will be one of the first devices to ship with Windows 11, and that alone is already fairly exciting. Plus, since it’s Wi-Fi only, you can save some money if you don’t need LTE. That’s about it in terms of what’s new, but if you’ve been waiting for a cheaper Surface Pro X, you can pre-order the new model right now. Otherwise, you can just buy the existing LTE models. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can get on the Surface Pro X, whether it’s the new model or not.

Aside from removing LTE, this new Surface Pro X is exactly the same as the previous model. It’s powered by the Microsoft SQ2 processor, which is essentially a slightly tweaked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. You can have it with up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, so it’s still going to give you solid performance for day-to-day tasks. You also get a 13 inch display with the typical 3:2 aspect ratio of Surface devices, complete with touch and Surface Pen support.

While Windows 11 isn’t exclusive to the Surface Pro X, it’s particularly important for ARM-based tablets like this. With Windows 10 on ARM, the Surface Pro X could run x86-based (32-bit) apps via emulation, but 64-bit apps (x64) were unusable. That would include things like Photoshop, and many apps that only support 64-bit architectures now.

Windows 11 adds support for x64 emulation on ARM, so all kinds of apps will work on the Surface Pro X. Again, this applies to all Surface Pro X models, but if you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy one, this is it. So what are the best deals you can get on the Surface Pro X?

Amazon

Amazon is one of the most popular places to buy just about anything, and of course, it’s also a good place to buy your new PC. Because Microsoft is only introducing a Wi-Fi model of the Surface Pro X, you can already buy the LTE models. The pages should also be updated to include the new Wi-Fi-only models as soon as they’re available. Many times, products on Amazon come from third-party sellers, so make sure you’re buying from a reputable source.

The link below is for the Microsoft SQ2 model, but you can find the SQ1 version here.

Unfortunately, the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with the Slim Pen 2 isn’t available yet on Amazon. The old Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with the original Slim Pen is here, but only available from third-party sellers at this time and at above-market value.

Best Buy

One of the best places to buy all kinds of electronics is undoubtedly Best Buy. The website often has a wide selection of products and you can even pick up items at a retail store if you want. Again, the Surface Pro X is already available to buy right now if you want an LTE model, and the Wi-Fi models are also up for pre-order.

To complete the experience, you can add the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and the Surface Slim Pen 2. This gives you a traditional laptop experience, plus a pen that’s great for taking notes and digital artists. You can also get the Surface Slim Pen 2 by itself if you prefer that. You can pre-order the latest model below:

B&H Photo

Another popular place for buying electronics is B&H Photo. The store naturally focuses on media creation and consumption, which the Surface line is very popular for. Again, there are multiple configurations of the Surface Pro X already available, and the Wi-Fi model should show be available here soon, too. This model includes the Microsoft SQ2 processor.

The latest Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with the Slim Pen 2 isn’t available yet, but you can get the older model using the link below. The original Surface Slim Pen is also available if you prefer it by itself.

Staples

Staples is another well-known retailer, mostly focused on office supplies. That includes laptops, so of course, the Surface Pro X is there as well. While the new Wi-Fi-only model, you can get it with LTE, which we’d recommend anyway. You can buy it using the link below.

Unfortunately, the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard isn’t available yet at Staples, and the old models are out of stock. They should be available soon, however.

Tiger Direct

Another retailer you might be interested in is Tiger Direct. This retailer is more so geared toward business customers, but you can find the Surface Pro X there as well. Because it’s aimed at businesses, this version of the laptop runs Windows 10 Pro (with the upgrade to Windows 11 naturally being supported). You can buy it using the link below:

You can also add a Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard to get a more laptop-like experience. This is the older model of this keyboard, but it’ll work just as well on the Surface Pro X, and it includes the Surface Slim Pen. You can also get the original Surface Slim Pen by itself.

Microsoft

Finally, you can always buy from Microsoft directly. Buying from Microsoft usually means you get the most configuration options to choose from, though the most popular ones are usually on other retailers, as well. Still, if you can't find the one you want anywhere else, this is the place to visit.