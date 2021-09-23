These are the best docks for the Surface Pro X: Microsoft, Anker, Kensington, and more!

The Surface Pro X is an excellent option if you’re looking for an ARM-powered Windows tablet. It looks great, provides all-day battery life, and has a high-quality display. One thing it doesn’t have is a lot of ports. You only get two USB Type-C ports and one proprietary Surface Connect port. So if you’re planning to plug in multiple peripherals, displays, or stuff like an Ethernet cable, you’re going to need a dock.

You can either pick a dock that plugs into the Surface Connect port or a dock that connects via a USB Type-C port. There are plenty of options in the market, and to make your task of finding an excellent Surface Pro X dock easier, we have selected the best options you can order right now.

Best Docks and Hubs for Surface Pro X

Surface Dock 2 Designed by Microsoft The official Surface Dock 2 is excellent, albeit expensive, for the Surface Pro X. It uses the Surface Connect port to plug into the device, and adds four USB Type-C ports, a gigabit Ethernet port, two Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the dock can charge the Surface Pro X. View at Amazon

Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub Portable If you don't need too many ports, Microsoft also offers this USB-C Travel Hub. It packs a single Type-C port, a USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 2) port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an Ethernet port, and a VGA port. HDMI and VGA ports can't function simultaneously, but the rest have no such restriction. Unfortunately, the hub's Type-C port is only suitable for charging smartphones and similar devices, but it won't charge the Surface Pro X. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock All the ports Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 dock is an excellent alternative to the official Surface Dock 2 with even more ports and slots. You get three USB Type-C ports, one of which supports up to 85W power delivery that's enough to fast charge the Pro X. In addition, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD reader, a microSD card reader, and more. View at Amazon

Kensington SD1610P Great for travel If you're looking for something compact and suitable for travel, the Kensington SD1610P packs the essential ports. It's also designed for Surface devices so that you can be sure of the compatibility. In addition, the dock supports USB Type-C pass-through power, so it will also charge the tablet. View at Amazon

Belkin MultiPort Adapter 6-in-1 The Belkin MultiPort Adapter brings pretty much all the ports that the modern thin and light laptops ditch for the form factor. You get two USB Type-A ports, one Type-C with USB pass-through power, an SD card reader, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a gigabit Ethernet port. It's a great no-nonsense USB Type-C adapter for the Surface Pro X. View at Amazon

Kensington SD4820P Great for multiple displays If the reason for buying a dock is connecting multiple displays to the Pro X, the Kensington SD4820P gives you two DisplayPort 1.2 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port among its many ports. You can choose to use both DisplayPorts or one DisplayPort and one HDMI to connect the external displays. View at Amazon

These are some of the best Surface Connect and USB Type-C docks for the Surface Pro X. While Microsoft’s official offerings are excellent, they are also costly. So if you’re not looking at spending too much, Anker’s PowerExpand 13-in-1 dock gives you pretty much all the ports and slots that you might need. On the other hand, the Kensington SD1610P is a fantastic option for your travel requirements.

Which Surface Pro X dock are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. We have also picked the best Windows tablets and the best Surface PCs if you are still unsure about the Surface Pro X.