These are the best keyboards for the Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X doesn’t come with a keyboard in the box. If you want one, you’ll have to opt for Microsoft’s official Type Cover accessory or check into third-party options. You’ll definitely want to buy a keyboard, though. It will help you type documents in Microsoft Word, and browse the web with ease without dealing with the on-screen keyboard and annoying scroll bars.

That said, here are our picks for the best keyboards you can buy for the Surface Pro X. our keyboards cover a wide range, and some are Bluetooth-enabled. Others also connect with the Surface Pro X’s POGO connectors. Have a look below for more.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard The official keyboard Straight from Microsoft, this is the official Surface Pro X keyboard. It has room for recharging the Surface Pen 2 or the original Surface Slim Pen. See at Amazon

Surface Pro X Type Cover A cheaper official keyboard This is a cheaper official keyboard for the Surface Pro X. It has the same design as the Signature keyboard, but doesn't have room for a Surface Slim pen See at Amazon

Brydge SP+ With docking slot There are very few third-party keyboards in the market that have a space to dock the Surface Pro X, and the Brydge SP+ Wireless Keyboard is one of them. You get a full backlit keyboard and a multitouch-capable touchpad with the keyboard. In addition, it has an excellent build quality. See at Amazon

Saharacase Keyboard Folio Protecting the tablet The SaharaCase Keyboard Folio is made with PU leather, silicone, and microfiber material and features a detachable keyboard. In addition, it comes with anti-slip grooves to adjust the viewing angle and has its own kickstand mechanism. See at BestBuy

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Mechanical typing A lot of keyboard for the Surface Pro X are not mechanical, but this one is. It's an option from Logitech, which offers tactile feedback. You can connect via Bluetooth or using the included dongle. See at Amazon

XIWMIX Type Cover for Surface Pro X Cheap official looking keyboard This cheap keyboard from XIWMIX mimics the official one from Microsoft. It has fancier green backlit keys and connects using the POGO pins on your Surface Pro X. There's even the option to use it with another computer via Bluetooth. They've gone as far to include a spot to hold the Surface Pen, too. See at Amazon

These are all the keyboards we could find for the Surface Pro X. The best part of these keyboards (asides from the Microsoft official ones) is that they can be used with different devices and other windows tablets. You can even try your luck at using it with other Surface devices, too, as the Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 8 have the same footprint.

We hope our guide was helpful. And if you don’t already own a Surface Pro X, check it out via the link below.