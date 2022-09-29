These are the best monitors to use with the Surface Pro X

One of the best parts of the Surface Pro X is the portability aspect that helps make it a really good Windows tablet. With a slim-bezel 13-inch screen, and support for LTE you can take your work anywhere you go. When you’re at home or in the office, though, you’ll need a monitor to get the most out of your device. That can be done via the USB-C port, or by using the Surface Connect Port with Surface Dock 2.

There are a ton of different monitors you can use with the Surface Pro X. But, not all are the best. In this guide, we picked out some of our favorite monitors for the Surface Pro X. It covers all kinds of categories, from cheap, to wide-screen, portable, and so much more. Check it out!

Asus VG279QM 1080p on a budget This is a full HD monitor that you can use to expand the screen on your Surface Pro X. It also sports a super fast 280Hz refresh rate, so Windows 11 will feel more lively.

Asus Proart PA148CTV Portable monitor The Asus ProArt PA148CTV is one of the best portable monitors on the market. It's a good option if you're looking for something portable to carry around with the Surface Pro X. It has a 14 inch full-HD IPS panel and supports USB Type-C input.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 A monitor with a webcam Monitors can be more than just a display. This display is not only 4K, but it also comes with a high-quality webcam you can use for your video calls. Plus, you can use apps like Netflix and several other streaming services even without your Surface Pro X.

LG UltraGear 27GN950-B Gaming and more While the Surface Pro X isn't a gaming machine, you might want a 4K display with a super fast refresh rate. That's why the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B makes our list.

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE The best color accuracy The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE comes with 4K resolution and uses IPS Black technology, which gives it twice the contrast ratio of a regular IPS panel. it also covers 98% of DCI-P3, so colors look great when hooked up to your Surface Pro X.

LG Ultrawide 34WN80C-B Ultrawide productivity This monitor is great for multitasking beyond what's on your Surface Pro X screen. With a wide 21:9 aspect ratio, you can stack a ton of windows side by side, and get so much more work done

As you can see, those are some of the best monitors to buy for the Surface Pro X. We tried to include a little bit of everything for everyone. Keep in mind though that these monitors will work with any other PC you own, or any other Surface, and not just the Surface Pro X. It’s why I like monitors that have a lot of ports. I personally have a Dell 4K display that I hook my Surface Pro 8 up to, as well as my own Xbox. An option like the Dell Ultrasharp on our list is great for this.

If you didn’t already check it out, or own one, you can also buy the Surface Pro X via the link below. This is a great Surface tablet, with long battery life, and added LTE. Of course, if it’s not your cup of tea, then you can check out our guide to the best laptops, too.