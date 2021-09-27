These are the best monitors to use with the Surface Pro X: Asus, LG, Dell, and more!

The Surface Pro X features a stunning 13 inch screen. While that screen is excellent for portability, it sometimes isn’t enough for productivity. Fortunately, Microsoft has added support for connecting up to two external monitors to the device. You can either use the two onboard USB Type-C ports that support DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode or the Surface Connect Port with a Surface Dock 2 to plug in the external monitors.

There are lots of monitors on the market that will work great with the Surface Pro X. But which of them are the best? That’s where we can help. We have picked the best monitors for the Surface Pro X that you can buy right now.

Best monitors to use with the Surface Pro X

LG 38WN95C-W Ultra-wide and curved The LG 38WN95C-W is an excellent external monitor for the Surface Pro X. It features a curved 38 inch IPS screen with QHD+ (3840 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The monitor also supports USB Type-C input and can deliver power to the Surface. In addition, the LG 38WN95C-W has a 144Hz refresh rate. View at Amazon

Dell S2721D Built-in speakers The Dell S2721D is a 27-inch IPS monitor that comes with QHD resolution and a flat-screen. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include any Type-C ports, but there's a DisplayPort you can use with a Type-C to DisplayPort cable. In addition, the monitor offers excellent picture quality and comes with built-in speakers. View at Amazon

Asus ProArt PA279CV Color accurate If you work in photography, film-making, animation, or other fields where color accuracy is essential, the Asus ProArt PA279CV is a fantastic monitor for you. It has got a Type-C port for effortless connectivity and comes with a 27 inch 4K IPS screen. Thanks to that IPS panel, its viewing angles are also excellent. View at Best Buy

Asus ProArt PA148CTV Portable The Asus ProArt PA148CTV is one of the best portable monitors on the market. It's a good option if you're looking for something portable to carry around with the Surface Pro X. It has a 14 inch full-HD IPS panel and supports USB Type-C input. View at Amazon

Asus VG279QM 1080p option Although the Asus VG279QM is primarily targeted at gamers, it's an overall excellent full-HD monitor. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support Type-C input, but you can use a Type-C to DisplayPort cable to connect to it. It's got a 27 inch IPS screen with a 280Hz refresh rate. View at Amazon

BenQ EX2780Q QHD on budget The BenQ EX2780Q is another god QHD monitor for the Surface Pro X. It has a 27 inch IPS screen, built-in speakers, and support for USB Type-C input. Moreover, the monitor doesn’t cost a lot and provides good viewing angles and good reflection handling. View at Amazon

These are the best monitors for the Surface Pro X. While the Dell S2721D is excellent for regular office work, the Asus ProArt PA279CV shines in color accuracy. Additionally, you can’t go wrong with the Asus VG279QM if you need a full-HD monitor. There’s something for everyone in our recommendations.

Which monitor are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section.