These are the Best Pens for the Surface Pro X: Microsoft, Uogic, Ciscle, and More!

The Surface Pro X is a beautifully designed Windows tablet with a gorgeous display. It’s a unique product in Microsoft’s Surface lineup, thanks to its ARM-based chip. The tablet also packs many other exciting features, including stylus or pen support. You can use a stylus to take notes, sketch, annotate, and do many other things. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t bundle a pen with the tablet, but several options are available on the market, including the company’s Surface Pen and Surface Slim Pen. We have selected the best pens for the Surface Pro X you can order right now.

Best Pens for Surface Pro X

Surface Slim Pen 2 Rechargeable The Surface Slim Pen 2, designed by Microsoft, features a slim profile. But unlike the Surface Pen, it's rechargeable through a standard USB Type-C port. The pen also supports tilt for shading functionality and has excellent pressure sensitivity and virtually no lag, along with haptic feedback for certain functions. View at Amazon

Surface Pen Designed by Microsoft The official Surface Pen allows you to write naturally on your Surface Pro X tablet. You can use the tip-end to write or draw stuff and the other end to erase. It comes with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making it very precise. In addition, the Surface Pen uses an AAAA battery for power and Bluetooth 4.0 for connectivity. View at Amazon

SkyMirror Magnetic Digital Pen Affordable The SkyMirror Digital Pen is a decent budget alternative to the official Surface Pen. It doesn’t need to be paired, and you can start using it by just inserting an AAAA battery. It has 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity and has a pocket clip for more accessible storage. You get two nibs in the box, one of which is hard and the other is soft. View at Amazon

Moko Stylus The budget pick The MoKo stylus is the most affordable pen among our recommendations. Apart from being compatible with the Surface Pro X, it can also work with many other Windows devices. Like the SkyMirror pen, you get 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity on the Moko Stylus, and it doesn’t require Bluetooth pairing. There is a built-in clip as well. View at Amazon

Uogic Ink 581 Pen Four colors The Uogic Ink 581 Pen is an excellent Surface Pen alternative with its 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt for shading support. It also comes in four color options and packs a rechargeable battery. There is a MicroUSB port on the pen for charging. In addition, you get right-click and erase buttons for quick access. View at Amazon

Ciscle Pen Virtually no lag The Ciscle Pen is similar to the Uogic Ink 581 Pen. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and comes with tilt for shading support. There is a MicroUSB port on the pen for charging and buttons for right-click and eraser. A 20 minute charge adds 80 hours of battery life to it. View at Amazon

These are the best pens for the Microsoft Surface Pro X. Each of them will work with the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Surface Pro X models. While the official Surface Slim Pen is the best stylus for the Surface Pro X, it’s also expensive. So if you are looking for a good budget alternative, the Uogic Ink 581 Pen and Ciscle Pen are excellent options. Both offer similar functionality and feature rechargeable batteries. You can also go for the MoKo and SkyMirror Pens if you aren’t a big stylus user and need something for occasional use.

Which stylus are you planning to buy for the Surface Pro X? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you are still not sure about buying the Surface Pro X, make sure to check out our selection of the best Windows tablets and the best Surface PCs for some excellent alternatives.