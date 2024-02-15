Using your gaming PC with headphones is fine, but what if you could get a cinematic listening experience here, too? That is where surround sound systems for your PC come in. With one of these, you can achieve theater-level sound at home. Plus, you can use them to enhance your music listening and movie-watching experiences as well. So read on to find out our eight picks for the best surround sound systems for your PC.

Our picks for the best surround sound systems for your PC

SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers Best overall Everything you need for surround sound $527 $550 Save $23 This 5.1 channel surround sound system from SteelSeries has everything you need to get immersive audio out of the box. That includes wireless rear speakers that are easy to set up, a subwoofer, and a USB-C port for simple connectivity. Plus, you get a control pad to adjust settings in a snap. Pros Comes with everything you need for PC surround sound in the box

Wireless rear speakers are easy to set up

Control pad is handy to have Cons Requires an app for full functionality

Can't adjust channels individually $527 at Amazon$527 at Best Buy$550 at Dell

If you want to get your PC equipped with surround sound that sounds good and is not a hassle to get set up, then the SteelSeries Arena 9 Gaming Speakers are what you need. This set comes with five speakers for immersive audio. The sound quality is great, with clear mids that let you hear the nuances of soundtracks, deep bass that adds energy and tension to dramatic moments, and sharp highs that punctuate key moments.

Getting this system up and running is a breeze, too. The wireless rear speakers are simple to place wherever you like. Plus, you do not need a receiver or special sound card to use these speakers. They accept USB-C input that gets you listening in a snap. There's a control pad included, too. That way, you can adjust settings on the fly to always have the best listening experience.

Note that to get the best listening experience with these speakers, you will need to download an app. And you cannot adjust the channels individually; they will all have the same settings. But these are small trade-offs for such an easy-to-use surround sound system for your PC.

Monoprice Premium 5.1.4 Channel Immersive Home Theater System Best value Cheaper speakers with great sound $210 $300 Save $90 The Monoprice Premium 5.1.4 Channel Immersive Home Theater System comes with all the speakers you need for a surround sound setup on your PC. The speakers are compact, so they will fit in almost anywhere, while the subwoofer delivers rich bass and accepts multiple inputs. Note that you will need a receiver or soundcard with speaker outputs to use this set. Pros Low-priced speakers with good sound

Compact speakers

Powerful subwoofer Cons Requires a receiver or soundcard with speaker outputs

Not the prettiest system $210 at MonoPrice

Surround sound can get expensive fast. Thankfully, there is the Monoprice Premium 5.1 Channel Speaker System. It comes with five speakers and a subwoofer. They sound clear and detailed. You can enjoy deep, rich bass from the subwoofer while the speakers deliver immersive mids and highs that enhance any gaming soundtrack. Plus, these speakers have upward-firing drivers, which means sound will feel like it is coming from all around you.

The speakers themselves are compact, so they won't dominate the room you put them in. They also have mounting holes, so you can attach them to a wall, if you want. The subwoofer accepts both speaker and line-level inputs, meaning it will work with more types of receivers, too.

These speakers may not look all that appealing, but they are functional and reliable, and cost much less than many other options. You will need a receiver or soundcard with speaker outputs for them to work, so keep that in mind, but you're saving so much cash that shouldn't be too big of a concern.

Q Acoustics 3000i 5.1 (3010i) Home Theater Speaker Package Premium pick High-priced, stylish speakers The Q Acoustics 3000i 5.1 (3010i) Home Theater Speaker Package boasts sleek good looks and superb sound. You can mount these speakers on your walls or set them on stand to configure the perfect setup. Note that you will need a receiver or soundcard with speaker outputs to be able to use this system. Pros Great sound quality

Sleek good looks

Rich, deep bass Cons Expensive

Requires a receiver or soundcard with speaker outputs $1495 at Amazon

If price is no object, then consider the Q Acoustics 3000i 5.1 (3010i) Home Theater Speaker Package. This stylish speaker package boasts quality construction for outstanding sound. You can enjoy detailed, rich playback of almost anything you listen to. The subwoofer boasts a deep, powerful bass that still lets you pick up on the nuances in low notes, too.

You can put these speakers on stands, if you want, for a customized setup. And the speakers use matte materials that blend in with almost any room. Furthermore, wall mounting is a breeze, thanks to the recessed connection terminals.

These are incredibly expensive speakers, no doubt, but their construction quality and sound playback are worth it if you have the cash. You will need to pair them with a high-quality receiver for the best results, so make note of that before you splurge on them.

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X soundbar Best soundbar Easy and quick surround sound $240 $280 Save $40 The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 Soundbar is a simple way to get surround sound without bothering with lots of cables and configuration. It accepts USB input so setup is a breeze, and you do not have to connect multiple speakers, either. You get a subwoofer for deep bass and a handy remote, to boot. Pros Easy to set up and use

USB input

Remote makes controlling the soundbar easy Cons May not be as immersive as a true surround sound system

Volume is dependent on your system's volume $240 at Amazon$264 at Newegg

Setting up speakers all over a room can get annoying. If you want to avoid that hassle, consider the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X Soundbar. It is designed to work with gaming PCs, so it will not take up too much room on your desk. You still get a rich, clear sound that makes you feel like you setup a surround sound system, too. Plus, the bass response is great thanks to the subwoofer.

This system accepts USB as an input option, meaning there is no special cabling required. You do not need a receiver, either. As another bonus, you get a remote, so you can change settings on the fly without leaving your chair. There is also a built-in microphone, so calls and live chat during games can still happen without a headset.

While a soundbar may not feel quite as immersive as a full set of speakers, it comes awfully close for far less hassle. And for such a low price, it's a quick and easy way to get better sound on your PC.

Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack Stylish pick Cool looks with good sound The Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System has a wireless subwoofer, and you can mount the speakers on the wall for maximum flexibility. These speakers have a slick black look with gold accents and a rich, clear sound. You will need a receiver or soundcard with 5.1 channel speaker outputs to use this system. Pros Sleek black speakers with gold accents

Wireless subwoofer

Clear, rich sound quality Cons Requires a subwoofer or soundcard with 5.1 speaker outputs

Rear speakers still need wires $400 at Amazon

Many speaker systems for surround sound on a PC look rather boring, but the Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack bucks that trend. The speakers boast black surrounds with gold accents that will look great in any room. Sound quality is solid, with clear, crisp detail that suits many types of games and music. The bass response is excellent, so the "thumps" and "bumps" of drums and other instruments will come through clearly.

Another handy feature is the wireless subwoofer, which lets you place it almost anywhere. You can also get a remote for simple and quick changing of all the settings.

This system requires a receiver or soundcard with speaker outputs, so keep that in mind. Still, if you demand good looks, they are worth a look.

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System Easy setup choice Get surround sound in a snap The Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System comes with everything you need to get a surround sound system setup on your PC fast. That includes a receiver, remote, subwoofer, and speakers. Plus, you can connect to other devices like a gaming console or music system, too, so everything will sound great. Pros Comes with everything needed out of the box

Clear, crisp sound

Remote control makes controlling the speakers easy Cons Receiver can get hot

Not the best looking speakers $399 at Amazon

Complicated setup processes can turn many people off surround sound, which is why the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System is such a breath of fresh air. This system comes with a receiver and connects directly to a PC in a snap. The remote is clearly marked and doesn't overload you with buttons, either.

The sound quality of this system is great, with THX-certified speakers that deliver cinema-like sound. You can enjoy deep bass and clear, detailed mids and highs all from your PC.

This system may not boast the best looks, and it can get hot when in use, but it is super easy to get working, and that is a great feature to have, especially if you're less tech-savvy.

Nakamichi 7.2.4Ch 800W Dolby Atmos Soundbar 7.2 channel pick Even more channels for more immersion The Nakamichi 7.2.4Ch 800W Dolby Atmos Soundbar supports 7.2 channels, so you can get even more detailed audio. You also get dual subwoofers, so you can enjoy deep, powerful bass. Plus, the satellite speakers add even more immersion to your listening experience. The soundbar has inputs already, which means it can work out of the box with no receiver needed. Pros 7.2 channels allow for more detail

Easy to set up

Satellite speakers enhance the listening experience Cons Takes up desk space

Not quite the same as having seven speakers $900 at Amazon

Craving more channels? Then try the Nakamichi 7.2.4Ch 800W Dolby Atmos Soundbar. It accepts up to 7.2 channels for lots of immersion and detail. Sound quality is great, thanks to the two subwoofers that deliver powerful bass and the two satellite speakers that add additional detail in the mids and highs to every track.

Despite being 7.2 channels, the setup is still quick, thanks to the soundbar that accepts multiple kinds of inputs, including RCA, HDMI, and coaxial. If you have a large room, this system makes it a snap to get surround sound into every corner.

You will need lots of desk space for the soundbar, so consider that before committing to a purchase, but if you want to try even more channels, it's worth the sacrifice.

LG S95QR Sound Bar with Surround Speakers 9.1 channel pick The most channels for your PC $1000 $1800 Save $800 The LG S95QR Sound Bar with Surround Speakers supports 9.1 channels, which means you get quite immersive audio. You get easy set up thanks to the soundbar and surround sound listening thanks to the rear satellite speakers. There is also a remote control included for quick changing of the settings without having to get out of your chair. Pros 9.1 channels are very detailed

Satellite speakers for extra immersion

Remote control included Cons Takes up lots of desk space

Expensive $1000 at LG

Do you want the most channels without having to fiddle with that many speakers? The LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 Channel audio delivers. The sound quality is outstanding, with up-firing satellite speakers that add even more nuance and reflections. The bass response is excellent, thanks to the subwoofer that pumps out deep, rich, low notes.

You also get room calibration, so you can optimize the way this soundbar operates based on where it is. And you can pair Bluetooth devices with it for even more playback options.

This soundbar is big and expensive, so your PC setup will have to have space under your gaming monitor to accommodate it. But if you want to have the maximum number of channels a shot, it's worth it.

Best surround sound systems for your PC: Final thoughts

You've got plenty of options when it comes to getting surround sound on your PC. If you want something that works out of the box, consider the SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers. They connect directly to your PC, offer great sound quality, and are a breeze to set up. If that seems pricey, then the Monoprice Premium 5.1.4 Channel Immersive Home Theater System is a good choice, but it will need a receiver to work. And for those unconcerned with dropping huge amounts of cash, there is the Q Acoustics 3000i 5.1 (3010i) Home Theater Speaker Package that boasts excellent sound and build quality, but a super-high price and the need for a receiver.