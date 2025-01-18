If you are a Windows user who wants to monitor or control your system's activities or just perform quick troubleshooting, you should definitely try Microsoft's Sysinternals Suite. It's a collection of free-to-use utility tools that offer various features for advanced system management. It simplifies many tasks, such as process monitoring, registry analysis, resource management, file management, and more.

The tool is not included in Windows OS by default, but I'll show you how to set it up quickly. The Sysinternals Suite currently consists of more than 70 tools, but here are the 10 that I find most helpful.

Start by setting up Sysinternals on your Windows PC

Close

Before proceeding, you need to download and set up the Sysinternals Suite to be able to utilize its tools. Microsoft offers two ways to do that. The first and most convenient way is through the Microsoft Store. Just launch the Microsoft Store app, search for "Sysinternals Suite" in the search bar, and select it from the search results. Install it from here and then launch the app, which will redirect you to the Microsoft page, where you'll find all the information on how to use the tools. Basically, you'll need to use the command prompt to launch every tool under Sysinternals. However, on my Windows 10 device, I couldn't run some tools by installing Sysinternals using this method.

Another way is to download the Sysinternals Suite package directly from Microsoft's official page. On the download page, click the Sysinternals Suite link, and a zip file containing all the tools will be downloaded. Now, extract the contents of the ZIP file to the drive and folder of your choice. Open the folder, and you'll find the executable files of all the tools. Further, you can add Sysinternals to your system PATH. It will let you run the tools directly from the command line without navigating to their folder every time.

Now, let's take a look at the best tools within the Sysinternals package.

8 Process Explorer (procexp.exe)

Your Task Manager on steroids