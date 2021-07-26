These are the Best Fast Chargers for TCL 20 series: Anker, Belkin, and more!

The TCL 20 series made its debut earlier this year, and the various phones in the lineup are slowly making their way around the world. Three of the phones in the series — the TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20S, and 20 SE — landed in the US in June. Others models like the 20L, 20L+, and 20 5G are available in various European countries and other markets.

While the TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20 5G phones come with a 4,500mAh battery, the rest of the phones in the lineup use a 5,000mAh battery. The company has also added support for 18W fast charging in all 20 series phones. The TCL 20 SE however is being released in some markets, including the US, without the fast charging support, and can support only up to 10W charging. The TCL 20 series phones use Qualcomm’s Quick Charge fast charging technology, with the 20 Pro 5G, 20L, 20L+, and 20S supporting Quick Charge 3.0, the 20 5G rocking Quick Charge 4+.

Moreover, the company is bundling 18W fast chargers with compatible TCL 20 series phones, depending on the market. Still, if you’re looking for a replacement fast charger or just need a fast charger because the company didn’t bundle one in your country, we can help. We’ve selected the best fast chargers for all TCL 20 series phones, including the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20 SE.

Fast Chargers (18W or more) for TCL 20 Series

These fast chargers are great for all TCL 20 series phones, including both TCL 20 SE variants.

Anker PowerPort+ 1 Simple and enough The Anker PowerPort+ 1 wall charger supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology and comes with a single Type-A port. It offers up to 18W fast charging support, which would be enough for any of the TCL 20 series phones. View at Amazon View at Amazon UK

Anker PowerPort Speed 5 Five-in-one If you have multiple phones or tablets at home, this Anker PowerPort Speed 5 charger can be very useful. It comes with five Type-A ports, one of which is Quick Charge 3.0 compatible. The charger can pump out up to a total of 51.5W power. View at Amazon View at Amazon UK

Motorola TurboPower Flip Charger Designed by Motorola This Motorola TurboPower Flip charger can not only be used by Motorola phones but other Quick Charger 3.0 compatible devices as well, including the TCL 20 series phones. Moreover, the charger is paired with a braided Type-A to Type-C cable. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Speed 2 Two-in-one If five ports are too much for you, the Anker PowerPort Speed 2 is a great alternative with just two Type-A ports. Moreover, both ports in this charger are Quick Charge 3.0 compatible, and can pump out almost 20W power each. View at Amazon

Belkin Quick Charge Charger No-frills charging If you don’t want to get into multiple ports, multiple charging standards, and need a charger that just works, this Belkin charger is ideal for you. It comes with a single Type-A port, and supports 18W charging. View at Amazon

Baseus GaN 65w USB C Charger Multiple fast charging standards Need a fast charger for more than just your TCL, the Baseus GaN charger not just supports Qualcomm Quick Charge, it also works with USB PD, Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charging, and MediaTek’s fast charging solution, making it great if you have devices from different manufacturers. View at Amazon

Ugreen Dual Wall Charger Two USB-A ports Ugreen makes great USB accessories, and this wall charger is not different. It comes with two USB Type-A ports, each of which supports Quick Charge 3.0 and up to 18W fast charging. View at Amazon View at Amazon UK

Belkin Boost Charge 27W Quick Charge 4+ The Belkin Boost Charge 27W fast charger supports Quick Charge 4+, and even works with USB PD devices. So this fast charger can not only charge any of the TCL 20-series phones, you can even use it to fast charge other devices. Belkin also bundles a USB-Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. View at Amazon View at Amazon UK

J5create USB Super Charger Three-in-one The j5create USB Super Charger packs three ports, including two USB Type-A and one Type-C. While the Type-C port supports USB PD and up to 30W charging, the two USB Type-A ports support up to 18W charging and Quick Charge 3.0. View at Best Buy

Fast Chargers (12W and more) for TCL 20 SE

Apart from the aforementioned chargers, which will also work with the TCL 20 SE, here are some options that aren’t as fast as the above options but enough to just charge the 20 SE US variant at its top speed.

Belkin USB Charger The no-non sense option The Belkin USB Charger is a good option if you’re looking to just charge your TCL 20 SE. It features a single Type-A port that can deliver up to 12W of power. View at Amazon View at Amazon UK

Native Union Smart Charger The slim option The Native Union Smart Charger is incredibly slim at just 12mm thickness, making it great for hard-to-reach spaces. It also features foldable plug for ease of storage. Moreover, there are two USB Type-A ports on the charger, each of which can deliver 12W of power. View at Amazon View at Amazon UK

Anker PowerPort Mini Dual Small and compact The Anker PowerPort Mini Dual charger packs two USB Type-A ports. It can deliver 12W power when a single port is being used or a total of 12W power when both ports are being used. It's a good option if you have multiple devices that don’t support fast charging. View at Amazon View at Amazon UK

Ugreen USB Wall Charger Foldable plug The Ugreen USB Wall Charger comes with two USB Type-A ports, both of which are capable of delivering 12W power when only one port is being used. It also features a foldable pin, making it a good option for travel. View at Amazon

Anker Elite Wall Charger Dual Ports Apart from its PowerPort Mini Dual, Anker offers this not-so-nano option that's great if you want to save some money. You get two Type-A ports, each of which can deliver up to 12W charging even when both are being used. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics USB Charger The budget option The AmazonBasics USB charger packs a single USB Type-A port that's capable of delivering up to 12W power, enough for the TCL 20 SE. It's also super affordable, and one of the cheapest in our recommendations. View at Amazon

These are the best fast chargers for TCL 20 series phones. If you want a simple and straightforward charger, the Anker PowerPort+ 1 is a good option for all TCL 20 series phones. However, if you need a charger specifically for the TCL 20 SE US version, you can’t go wrong with the Belkin USB charger.

Which fast charger are you looking to buy for your TCL 20 series phone? Let us know in the comments section.