Here are the Best TCL 20 Pro 5G Cases right now: Tudia, Cbus, Strug, and more!

The TCL 20 series offers good value for money across various price segments. From the ultra-affordable price point all the way up to flagships, there’s something for everyone who’s looking to get a decent and reliable smartphone. The TCL 20 Pro 5G sits right at the top as the best smartphone TCL has to offer in the TCL 20 series. It comes with all the latest specs, including a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 750G SoC which isn’t the most powerful SoC out there but is just fine for most day-to-day tasks.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Review: A solid mid-range option in the US

These specifications seem quite compelling especially at the $500 price for which it has been launched in the US. If you’re planning to get yourself a TCL 20 Pro 5G, it’s wise to get a good case along with the phone to protect it against everyday use and abuse. The TCL 20 Pro 5G has a curved display and generally, they’re more fragile. The last thing you want to end up with is a cracked display or back on your new phone, which is why we recommend getting one of these cases to protect your TCL 20 Pro 5G. We’ve included a variety of cases so pick the one that suits your usage.

Tudia Dual Layer Case Military Grade Protection Tudia is a renowned case maker who makes good quality cases. This dual-layer case for the TCL 20 Pro 5G is one of the best you can get if drop protection is your priority. View at Amazon

Unpey Shockproof Case Front and back protection This case has a hardback as well as a frame that goes on the front to protect the screen when dropped. It's a good option if you want a rugged case for your phone. View at Amazon

Chenlingy Transparent Case Clear and rugged If you want to show off the color of your phone and its shiny glass back, this is the case to get. It has rugged bumpers along the edges which also make it resistant to drops. A good mix of both. View at Amazon

Coverl Anti-slip Case Best for added grip This is a shock-absorbing case that's also quite slim and doesn't add a lot of bulk to your device. It has a textured back that feels good and provides additional grip while using the phone. View at Amazon

Leather Wallet Flip Case Extra slots for cards This flip case protects both the front and back of your phone and feels premium. It also has a few slots where you can store your credit or ID cards and even some cash without the need for a wallet. View at Amazon

Crystal Clear Rugged Bumper Built-in screen protector If you want a clear case that's also protective from all sides, this is a great option. It also has a built-in screen protector so you can be sure your screen will be safe even if you drop your phone. View at Amazon

Cbus lightweight case Light yet protective A lot of people don't like adding too much bulk onto their phone. This case maintains a slim profile while providing adequate protection with the help of reinforced corners and sides. It also provides a good grip. View at Amazon

Jackpot Glitter Case For a colorful look This case adds a hint of bling to your phone thanks to a shiny glittering back design. If you want your phone to stand out from the usual plain colors, you've got to try this case out! View at Amazon

Strug Kickstand Case Holder attached to the back If you've seen pop sockets, this case has something similar attached to the back. it can be used to grip the phone better or you can use it as a kickstand to watch videos. View at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the TCL 20 Pro 5G to protect your phone against scratches and drops. There are some thick, rugged cases for extreme protection, while there are options for slim cases too if you don’t want to add a lot of bulk and you’re more careful with your phone.

The Tudia dual-layer case is something we highly recommend getting if protection is at the top of your priorities. If you want a clear case to show off your back, the crystal clear rugged case is the one you should pick. If you want to replace your wallet too with your phone case, the leather flip cover will help you achieve that.

TCL 20 Pro 5G The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the brand's latest smartphone that has premium mid-range specs like a Snapdragon 750G, 48MP quad cameras, and a curved AMOLED display. View at Amazon

Which of these cases are you getting for your TCL 20 Pro 5G? Let us know in the comments below!