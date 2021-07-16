These are the best TCL 20 Pro 5G screen protectors: IQ Shield, Dmax Armor, and more!

The TCL 20 Pro is the company’s newest top-of-the-line smartphone. It made its US debut in June, and is now on sale via Amazon. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, the phone lacks any kind of protective glass, like Corning Gorilla Glass, making the giant screen susceptible to damage from everyday mishaps. So if you’re planning to invest $500 in a TCL 20 Pro 5G, it would be ideal to get a screen protector for it. To make it easier for you to find a good screen protector for your phone, we’ve selected the best TCL 20 Pro 5G screen protectors on the market.

DeltaShield Screen Protector Self healing This DeltaShield Screen Protector is a TPU film that has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint smudges. It also comes with ’self healing’ technology that makes the minor scratches and scruffs to disappear over time. You get two screen protectors in the DeltaShield pack. View at Amazon

Puccy Screen Protector TPU film Like the DeltaShield screen protector, the Puccy screen protector is also a TPU film. It comes with 4H hardness to resist scratches and scuffs. Moreover, self-healing properties are also present in the Puccy protector. View at Amazon

Dmax Armor Protector 3D curved glass The Dmax Armor screen protector for the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with a 3D curved glass design to cover the entire screen surface of the phone. This tempered glass protector also includes hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to resistant sweat and fingerprint smudges. View at Amazon

Misd Screen Protector 9H hardness The Misd screen protector for the TCL 20 Pro 5G is a tempered glass. It comes with impact dispersion coating to safeguard against everyday accidents, including drops. The glass can also protect against scratches and scuffs. View at Amazon

IQ Shield Screen Protector Lifetime replacement warranty The IQ Shield screen protector comes with lifetime replacement warranty, meaning the company will send you a replacement in case of any issues. It's made of TPU, and you get two screen protectors in the IQ Shield pack. View at Amazon

Skinomi screen protector Military-grade film The TCL 20 Pro 5G screen protector from Skinomi uses military-grade TPU film that comes with self-healing properties. It's designed to absorb impact, and offers maximum coverage. View at Amazon

IQ Shield Anti-glare film Matte finish This IQ Shield screen protector sports a matte finish to reduce glare during usage in brightly lit areas. It also comes with an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. The screen protector can safeguard against scratches, scrapes, and dents. View at Amazon

iLLumiShield Matte Protector Anti-glare The iLLumishield screen protector for TCL 20 Pro 5G is made of a PET film that includes multiple layers to safeguard your phone’s screen. It also reduces glare and is resistant to fingerprint smudges. View at Amazon

Viesup Tempered Glass protector Case friendly The Viesup tempered glass protector comes with 9H hardness to protect your phone’s screen from scratches, scuffs, and dents. Moreover, it's easy to install, and you get two screen protectors in the pack. View at Amazon

These are the best TCL 20 Pro 5G screen protectors on the market. If you’re looking for a good tempered glass protector, the Dmax Armor protector is a great option. However, if you want a TPU film, the IQ Shield screen protector will be a good choice. If you’re looking for a case as well for your TCL 20 Pro 5G, we’ve selected the best TCL 20 Pro 5G cases on the market.

TCL 20 Pro 5G The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the top-of-the-line phone in the company's 20 series. It packs a Snapdragon 750G SoC, and runs on Android 11. View at Amazon

