The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the only smartphone in the company’s new 20-series that comes with wireless charging. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 15W fast wireless charging. While the company bundles a compatible 18W wired fast charger in the box, you’ll have to purchase a wireless charger separately, if you want to use this feature. To make it easier for you to buy a compatible wireless charger, we’ve selected the best TCL 20 Pro 5G wireless chargers on the market.

It’s important to note here that not all wireless chargers come with a power adapter in the box. So you’ll need to use your own power adapter. While the bundled TCL wall charger will work in most cases, you won’t get the full 15W wireless charging by using it. You’ll notice on pretty much all wireless charger listings that they need a 24W Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 power adapter to offer the 15W wireless charging. But since the bundled TCL charger is only 18W, you’ll likely get around 10W of wireless charging. You can however order a power adapter, like the iClever 24W Fast Charger, to get the full 15W wireless charging.

Belkin Boost Charge Fast Wireless Charging Pad With AC adapter The Belkin wireless charging pad is a great wireless charger option for your TCL 20 Pro 5G. It supports up to 15W charging, and comes with its own AC adapter. So you won't have to run around for a 24W Quick Charge adapter. It also includes a non-slip grip material to keep the phone in place.

Anker PowerWave II Stand Superior Safety The Anker PowerWave II Stand is another great wireless charger option for the TCL 20 Pro 5G. It also supports up to 15W wireless charging, and comes with a number of safety protections, including the foreign object detection. Moreover, the Anker charger comes with its own AC adapter.

Anker PowerWave II Pad Simple and fast If you prefer a charging pad over a charging stand, you'll like the Anker PowerWave II Pad. It is pretty much the same wireless charger as the PowerWave II Stand, but in a different form factor. It supports up to 15W wireless charging, and comes with own AC adapter.

Spigen Essential Fast Wireless Charger With anti-slip rubber grip The Spigen Essential wireless charger comes with up to 15W charging support but there's no AC adapter included in the box. So you'll have to use your own Quick Charge 2.0/ 3.0 AC adapter to get the top charging speed. Moreover, the charger has an anti-slip rubber grip to keep the phone in place on the charger.

Spigen Wireless Charger Soft indicator light As most people use wireless chargers in their bedroom, the bright indicator lights can cause disruption in sleep. Hence the Spigen Wireless Charger include a soft light that won't distract you. Moreover, the charger supports up to 15W wireless charging, and has a stand form-factor.

mophie wireless charging pad Suede finish The mophie wireless charging pad sports suede finish for a stylish look. It comes with up to 15W wireless charging support, so you'll get the top charging speed on your phone. Moreover, you'll also get a bundled power adapter with the mophie charger.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charge two devices The iOttie iON Wireless Duo comes with two wireless charging spots, one of which can be used for your TCL 20 Pro 5G, and the other to charge your wireless earbuds or a smartwatch. The main charging spot supports up to 15W charging, whereas the secondary spot supports up to 5W charging.

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand Dual coils The Belkin Wireless Charging Stand comes with dual coil, so your TCL 20 Pro 5G can be charged both in the portrait and the landscape modes. Moreover, the charger supports up to 15W charging. It however doesn't come with an AC adapter in the box.

Mophie dual wireless charging pad Charge up to three devices The mophie dual wireless charging pad can actually charge up to three devices. Two devices can be charged wirelessly while the third can use a USB Type-A port for wired charging. The wireless charger supports up to 10W wireless charging though, so you won't get the top 15W charging speed on your TCL phone.

These are the best wireless chargers for the TCL 20 Pro 5G on the market. You can pick between the Belkin Fast Charging Stand and the Anker PowerWave II Stand for a no-nonsense wireless charging experience. Both the chargers come with their own AC adapters.

TCL 20 Pro 5G The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the top-of-the-line phone in the company's 20 series. It packs a Snapdragon 750G SoC, and runs on Android 11.

Which wireless charger are you planning to buy for your TCL 20 Pro 5G? Let us know in the comment section. Meanwhile, don’t forget to check our buying guides on the best TCL 20 Pro 5G cases and the screen protectors to safeguard your new phone.