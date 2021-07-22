These are the Best TCL 20 SE Screen Protectors: Mr. Shield, IQ Shield, and more!

The TCL 20 SE smartphone comes with a large 6.82-inch screen that features HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) resolution. Such a big screen is great for on-the-go media consumption. But the phone lacks a tried and tested protective glass like Corning Gorilla Glass, which makes it susceptible to scratches and other damage during regular usage. So if you’re planning to buy the TCL 20 SE, getting a screen protector for it makes complete sense. To make your task of choosing a screen protector for the phone easier, we’ve selected the best TCL 20 SE screen protectors on the market.

It’s important to know that TCL 20 SE comes with 2.5D curved glass on the flat screen, meaning many of the screen protectors for the phone, especially tempered glass ones, will be slightly smaller than the actual screen size to avoid the curve and offer a case-friendly design.

Mr. Shield Screen Protector Lifetime replacements The Mr. Shield Screen Protector for TCL 20 SE is made of hardened glass to provide good resistance against scratches. The company also promises lifetime replacements in case of issues like a damaged protector, fitting problems, and more. View at Amazon

Tznzxm Screen Protector Tempered glass The TCL 20 SE tempered glass protector from Tznzxm offers 9H protection and includes oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints. Moreover, it's super-thin at 0.25mm, meaning you won’t even notice it's there. View at Amazon

KJYF Screen Protector 9H hardness This KJYF tempered glass protector for TCL 20 SE will safeguard your new phone from scratches and other minor mishaps. It's also coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic layers. You get five protectors in one pack, more than enough to last the phone’s lifetime. View at Amazon

Zmone Tempered Glass Oleophobic coating Like the KJYF screen protector, the Zmone tempered glass also comes with hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to guard against sweat and fingerprint smudges. Moreover, it has 9H hardness and you’ll get two protectors in the pack. View at Amazon

IQ Shield Protector Anti-glare If you aren’t a fan of tempered glass protectors, this screen protector from IQ shield may be more your thing. It's made of a TPU film that includes outer coating to resist fingerprint smudges. Its matte material also reduces glare, making it easier to look at the screen in sunlight. View at Amazon

Skinomi Screen Protector Not glass Here's another screen protector for TCL 20 SE that isn’t a tempered glass. The Skinomi screen protector is made of clear TPU film that promises to offer resistance against scratches, punctures, and smudges. It also comes with a lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

Misd protector Easy to install The Misd tempered glass protector from Misd comes with dispersion impact coating that the company claims can minimize shock and drop damage. The company also says it maintains the touchscreen sensitivity with a fast response time. View at Amazon

Delta Shield Protector Self healing This TCL 20 SE screen protector comes with self-healing technology that supposedly makes small scratches and scruffs disappear over time. The film also has an oleophobic coating to provide resistance against fingerprint smudges, and it covers all of the TCL 20 SE’s screen, including curved edges. View at Amazon

iLLumiShield Screen Protector Matte film The iLLumiShield Screen Protector is made of PET film that's anti-glare, offering a clear view of your phone’s screen. Moreover, it can safeguard the screen against scratches and scuffs. You get three protectors in the pack. View at Amazon

These are the best TCL 20 SE screen protectors on the market. If you prefer tempered glass protectors, the Mr. Shield screen protector is a great option. However, if you’d like a TPU film, IQ Shield is a good candidate.

TCL 20 SE TCL 20 SE is the company’s newest budget phone. It runs on Android 11, and packs Snapdragon 460 SoC and a large 5000mAh battery. View at Amazon

Which screen protector are you planning to get for your TCL 20 SE? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you’d like a case for your new phone, we’ve selected the best TCL 20 SE cases on the market.