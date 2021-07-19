These are the Best TCL 20S Cases to buy: Unpey, Cbus, Leegu, and more!

The TCL 20 series was recently announced, comprising of the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S, and the TCL 20 SE. Just as you’d assume, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is the top-of-the-line device from the brand in this series while the TCL 20S and TCL 20SE are both affordable options. The TCL 20S specifically offers a good balance between specs and the asking price, and can be a good option for anyone looking for a budget phone that doesn’t make a lot of compromises.

There’s a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch hole, a 64MP quad-camera setup, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 665 at the heart of it. If you don’t want to spend too much on a phone or you just want a secondary spare phone to go along with your existing one, the TCL 20S would be a decent pick. If you do decide to get one for yourself, it would also be wise to pick up a good case to protect the phone against scratches and the odd drop that may occur during day-to-day use.

We’ve compiled a list of the best TCL 20S cases ranging across different types and designs so pick the one that you think would suit the best for your usage.

Chenlingy Clear Case Crystal clear This case is for those of you who want to show off the back of your phone while adding a decent bit of protection too. It even comes with a screen protector that attaches to the case. View at Amazon

Full Body Shockproof Case Rugged protection If you want rugged protection while having a clear back with bumper along the edges, this is a good pick. Comes with two free screen protectors as well. View at Amazon

Heavy-duty dual-layer case Military-grade protection This case has two layers - a soft TPU layer that goes onto your phone and a hard polycarbonate layer that snaps onto the back of the case for extra protection. Provides good grip too. View at Amazon

Full body clear case Completely clear While the previously mentioned cases only had a clear back, this one is clear on the sides as well, and even covers the front of the phone so you don't need an additional protector. View at Amazon

Unpey Matte Soft Case Matte and stealthy This case has a soft matte finish on the back and a hard frame that goes around it for protection. If you want a case that feels soft to hold and looks stealthy in black, this is the one to pick. View at Amazon

Unpey Glitter case Shiny and protective If you like to add a lot of color and glitter to your phone and make it stand out from how regular phones look, this is the best fit. It's available in several colors and has a screen protector included. View at Amazon

Cbus Heavy-duty Case Thick and protective This case provides the best protection you can get for your phone in the form of a rugged bumper. It has a built-in screen protector too. A little on the bulkier side so keep that in mind. View at Amazon

Leegu printed case Funky designs If you like having designs and patterns on your phone case along with a great deal of protection, Leegu has you covered. It adds a nice personal touch to your phone. View at Amazon

Magnetic Wallet folio Extra storage This case is for those of you who want to store your cards or even some cash inside your phone case while also making use of the folio like a kickstand while watching movies. View at Amazon

These were our picks for some of the best TCL 20S cases of different types ranging across various price brackets. Most of these cases can be bought pretty cheaply and provide good protection. If you handle your phone carefully, even a relatively thin case should do the job.

If you want to add a touch of flair to your phone, we recommend getting the Glitter case since it’s also quite protective. If you want a clear case to show off the back of your phone, the full-body clear case is a good pick. If you want ultimate protection, the rugged case from CBUS is the one you should go for, especially if you often drop your phone.