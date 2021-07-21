These are the Best TCL 20S screen protectors: IQ Shield, DeltaShield, and more!

The TCL 20S has been launched in the US. This mid-range smartphone from TCL comes with a 6.67-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D glass. If you’re interested in the phone, you can read our TCL 20S review. Like all phones in the TCL 20-series, the company hasn’t included a protective glass to cover the screen. It comes with a regular glass that’s susceptible to damages during everyday mishaps. So if you’re planning to buy the TCL 20S, it would be wise to get a screen protector for the phone. We’ve selected some of the best TCL 20S screen protectors on the market to help with your search.

Skinomi Screen Protector Military-grade TPU The Skinomi screen protector for the TCL 20S is a TPU film that's resistant to scratches, scuffs, and punctures. It also comes with self-healing technology to make the minor scratches and scuff disappear over time. Moreover, it covers the entire screen, including the curved part. View at Amazon

ZeKing Screen Protector Tempered glass This TCL 20S screen protector from ZeKing is made of tempered glass, and comes with 9H hardness. Moreover, it sports oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. There are three screen protectors in the ZeKing pack. View at Amazon

SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Oleophobic coating The SuperShieldz tempered glass protector for the TCL 20S features 2.5D rounded edges to cover the entire screen. It also comes with oleophobic and hydrophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges and sweat. View at Amazon

IQ Shield Screen Protector TPU film If you don’t like the tempered glass, this TPU film protector from IQ Shield is a good option. It comes with lifetime replacement warranty, and sports oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. View at Amazon

Foluu Tempered Glass 9H hardness The Foluu tempered glass protector for TCL 20S comes with 9H hardness to protect your phone’s screen from scratches, scuffs, and dents. The protector also comes with oleophobic coating, and is easy to install. View at Amazon

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector Anti-glare This IQ Shield Screen Protector uses military-grade film to offer resistance against scratches, scrapes, and dents. The protector also sports a matte finish to reduce glare in brightly lit areas. You’ll get two screen protectors in the IQ Shield pack. View at Amazon

DeltaShield Screen Protector Self healing The DeltaShield Screen Protector is also made of a military-grade TPU film that sports an oleophobic coating. It also has self-healing technology that enables the film to make minor scratches and scuff disappear over time. View at Amazon

Dmax Armor Tempered Glass Full screen coverage The Dmax Armor tempered glass protector comes with 9H hardness as well as an oleophobic coating. It's also easy to apply, and you get a lifetime replacement warranty. There are two screen protectors in the Dmax Armor pack. View at Amazon

iLLumiShield Screen Protector PET film The iLLumiShield screen protector for TCL 20S offers protection against scratches and scuffs. It also has an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. You get three screen protectors in the iLLumiShield pack that should easily last you the entire lifetime of the phone. View at Amazon

These are the best TCL 20S screen protectors. If you prefer a tempered glass protector, the Dmax Armor has a decent option for you. However, if you like the TPU film protectors, IQ Shield offers two great choices. Which screen protector are you planning to buy for your TCL 20S? Let us know in the comments section.

TCL 20S The TCL 20S features a 6.67 inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and Android 11. View at Amazon

