Key Takeaways Both NVMe and portable SSDs offer massive speed boosts over hard drives.

Noise-canceling headphones can reignite your love for music with premium sound quality.

Gaming handhelds can easily become the device you spend the most time with.

OLED TVs, aftermarket Wi-Fi routers, and fitness trackers can transform your daily tech usage.

Shopping for tech products often descends into days and weeks of research and confusion, and sometimes, disappointing purchases. It doesn't help that there are just so many different kinds of products vying for your attention. From the best laptops and gaming PCs to the best graphics cards and smartphones, the average consumer will buy a lot of technology in their lifetime. While many of these items end up being useless after the honeymoon period, some tech investments can affect your life in significant and meaningful ways.

I've experienced this myself after spending time with many of the products I'm going to list below. Before I had them, I could never imagine how big of an impact they'd have on my daily tech usage. Suffice it to say that these products could be the best tech investments of your life.

10 NVMe SSD: It's about time

SATA got nothing on it

Close

This is priority number one if you still haven't upgraded to a device with an NVMe SSD. Compared to conventional hard drives, even a SATA SSD is significantly faster, but the best NVMe drives take things to a completely different level. Consider this: a SATA SSD tops out at around 500-600 MB/s while even the slowest PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD cruises at around 2,000 MB/s — four times faster than its SATA counterpart. Plus, the most recommended PCIe 4.0 SSDs don't cost a lot either.

An NVMe SSD is the biggest performance boost you can give your PC.

This extra speed isn't just for benchmarks or synthetic workloads. You can actually feel the difference yourself when booting Windows, opening applications, running games, and transferring files. Today's fastest SSDs, the high-end Gen5 drives, have touched 14,000 MB/s read speeds. It's mind-boggling how far storage speed has come in such a short span of time. Needless to say, an NVMe SSD is the biggest performance boost you can give your PC. You have to see it to believe it.

9 Noise-canceling headphones: They're worth it

I rediscovered my love for music

Close

Around the time I completed my MBA, I just fell out of love with music. It's just that other stuff took priority — playing on my gaming PC, watching TV, reading books, and playing tennis. I never had free time when I'd consider just listening to my old favorite songs. But, after mulling a Sony WH-1000XM4 purchase for months, and finally getting it at a great price, I dove right back in. It was as if I had never abandoned my love of music.

During the first few days with the headphones, I used them literally everywhere I went.

The level of noise-cancellation on the XM4 was so beyond anything I had ever experienced on my budget earphones and headphones. During the first few days with the headphones, I used them literally everywhere I went. Be it at the mall, walking down the street, or commuting to work, I couldn't have enough of the pristine sound and noise-canceling effect. Plus, the bonus features like wear detection, touch controls, and adaptive sound control exponentially heightened the value I obtained.

If you haven't used these yet, the best noise-canceling headphones can easily become some of your most prized possessions.

8 Mechanical keyboard: Reward your fingers and ears

It's the thock that counts