While thermal paste is generally the highest performance solution for getting heat out of components and into heatsinks, it's not always the best option. Thermal paste isn't reusable, it's messy, and sometimes it's not really ideal, especially for components like memory chips and VRMs. Alternatively, you could use a thermal pad, which are (usually) reusable, 100% solid, and usable for pretty much any kind of component.

Broadly speaking, there are two types of thermal pads: soft and hard. Soft thermal pads (sometimes also called silicone) are mostly used for memory (like RAM, VRAM, and SSDs) since there tends to be a big gap between memory chips and their cooling. However, soft thermal pads have a very low thermal conductivity, making them only suitable for lower power consumption components like memory. Hard thermal pads (usually advertised as graphite or carbon-based) are largely used on CPUs and GPUs as direct replacements for thermal paste, and are paper thin.