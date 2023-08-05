While thermal paste is generally the highest performance solution for getting heat out of components and into heatsinks, it's not always the best option. Thermal paste isn't reusable, it's messy, and sometimes it's not really ideal, especially for components like memory chips and VRMs. Alternatively, you could use a thermal pad, which are (usually) reusable, 100% solid, and usable for pretty much any kind of component.
Broadly speaking, there are two types of thermal pads: soft and hard. Soft thermal pads (sometimes also called silicone) are mostly used for memory (like RAM, VRAM, and SSDs) since there tends to be a big gap between memory chips and their cooling. However, soft thermal pads have a very low thermal conductivity, making them only suitable for lower power consumption components like memory. Hard thermal pads (usually advertised as graphite or carbon-based) are largely used on CPUs and GPUs as direct replacements for thermal paste, and are paper thin.
Innovation Cooling Graphite Thermal Pad
Innovation Cooling High Compression Thermal Pad
Thermal Grizzly Carbonaut Thermal Pad
Thermal Grizzly KryoSheet
Arctic TP-3 Thermal Pad
Innovation Cooling Graphite Thermal PadBest overall thermal pad for CPUs and GPUs
A cheap and reusable thermal solution
Innovation Cooling's graphite thermal pad offers both high thermal performance and great value, and comes in two different sizes. These pads are reusable and about as good as thermal paste for CPUs and GPUsPros
Cons
- Great value
- Two different sizes
- Reusable
- Might struggle to cool hotter CPUs and GPUs
Innovation Cooling High Compression Thermal PadBest value thermal pads for CPUs and GPUs
The cheapest thermal pads with good performance
Innovation Cooling's high compression thermal pad are single use thermal pads for CPUs and GPUs that come in a pack of five. They come in two different sizes so that both small and large components can get complete coverage.Pros
Cons
- Great value for the price and amount of pads included
- Good performance
- Two different sizes
- Single use
Thermal Grizzly Carbonaut Thermal PadBest high-end thermal pad for CPUs and GPUs
For those who have processors that consume lots of watts
Thermal Grizzly's Carbonaut thermal pad is a higher-end model that comes in five different sizes and shapes. Carbonaut pads are reusable and will last for much longer than thermal paste.Pros
Cons
- Theoretically better performance than most other models
- Offers lots of different sizes
- Reusable
- Poor value compared to other models
Thermal Grizzly KryoSheetMost versatile thermal pad for CPUs and GPUs
If you need a particular size, KryoSheet is for you$24 $25 Save $1
Thermal Grizzly's KryoSheet is a high-end thermal pad that offers several unique sizes to fit a wide range of CPUs and GPUs. These pads are reusable and will last for years.Pros
Cons
- Six different sizes, including rectangular pads
- High performance
- Reusable
- Relatively expensive
Arctic TP-3 Thermal PadBest overall soft thermal pad
1,000 square millimeters of thermal pad goodness
Arctic's TP-3 thermal pad is made for memory like VRAM and SSDs, and is sized at 1,000m2. Arctic offers three different models with differing heights: .5mm, 1mm, and 1.5mm.Pros
Cons
- Great value
- Lots of material to work with
- Three options for thickness
- Requires scissors to cut up your own pieces
Cooler Master Thermal PadMost versatile soft thermal pad
A model for almost every thickness
Cooler Master's Thermal Pad offers five different thickness options, making it one of the most versatile and compatible thermal pads available. Its size of 95mm by 45mm makes it fairly large.Pros
Cons
- Five different thickness options
- Good value
- Unique color
- Cutting out your own pieces required
Thermalright Thermal PadAlternate best versatile soft thermal pad
The most thickness options available
Thermalright's thermal pad comes with six different options for thickness, making it usable for almost any device you can think of. It's sized at 85mm by 45mm, which is enough to cut out lots of thermal pads.Pros
Cons
- Six different thickness options
- Decent value
- Worse value than other models
- You'll have to cut out your own pieces
Thermal Grizzly Thermal Pad Minus Pad 8Best low width soft thermal pad
Best for smaller chips like memory
Thermal Grizzly's Minus Pad 8 thermal pad comes in three different thicknesses and is already shaped for small chips like memory. It comes in a pack of two pads sized at 120mm by 20mm.Pros
Cons
- Easy to cut up for pieces sized for smaller chips
- Comes in a pack of two
- Three different thickness options
- Can only be used for chips that aren't much wider than 20mm
- Not the best value
A recap of the best thermal pads
For memory and other similar chips like VRMs, you really should be using a soft thermal pad in most situations. Most coolers for memory expect you to use a pad and intentionally have space between the chip and the cooler, and these components are low heat anyways. For CPUs and GPUs, even graphite thermal pads usually aren't as good as thermal paste, but they're good enough for pretty much everything except top-end components, and are often reusable, don't require cleanup, and are generally cheaper. Even on the best CPUs and best GPUs, you're not leaving much if any performance on the table by using a thermal pad.
When it comes to soft thermal pads, Arctic's TP-3 is the best option since it offers the most pad for the least amount of money, though you have to cut out smaller pieces yourself first. Thermal Grizzly's Minus Pad 8 thermal pads are more convenient since they're already the width of most things you'd want to put a thermal pad on. As for thermal pads for CPUs and GPUs, Innovation Cooling's reusable and one use pads are both great, while Thermal Grizzly's thermal pads are higher performance and offer more sizes, but are much more expensive.