Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

When it comes to high-performance CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, ensuring optimal thermal conductivity is crucial. Thermal paste plays a pivotal role in maintaining the efficiency and longevity of your processor. From budget-friendly options to premium selections, our list covers the best thermal pastes tailored for the 7800X3D, ensuring your CPU operates at peak performance under various conditions.

  • Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut CPU thermal paste official packaging along with alcohal pads, thermal paste applicator and a cleaning cloth
    Source: Thermal Grizzly
    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut
    Editor's choice
    $9 at Amazon
  • Prolimatech Compatible PK-3 Nano Aluminium render
    Source: Prolimatech
    Prolimatech Compatible PK-3 Nano Aluminium
    Premium pick
    $25 at Amazon
  • Noctua NT-H1
    Source: Noctua
    Noctua NT-H1 Thermal Paste
    Best budget
    $9 at Amazon
  • Render of Cooler Master Gel Pro V2 on transparent background
    Source: Cooler Master
    Cooler Master MasterGel Pro v2
    Best for longevity
    $15 at Amazon
  • Arctic MX-6 CPU thermal paste render
    Source: Arctic
    Arctic MX-6
    Best for sustained load
    $6 at Amazon
  • Render of a tube of the Nab Cooling NB Max Pro thermal paste on transaparent background
    Source: Nab Cooling
    NAB Cooling NB Max Pro
    Most value for money
    $5 at Amazon
  • Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut CPU thermal paste render along with various accessories and thermal applicators
    Source: Thermal Grizzly
    Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut
    Best for enthusiasts
    $18 at Amazon
  • Render of the Corsair XTM70 Extreme on transaparent background
    Source: Corsair
    Corsair XTM70 Extreme
    Easiest application
    $20 at Amazon
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, angled view in package
    Source: AMD
    AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
    $349 at Amazon
  • Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut CPU thermal paste official packaging along with alcohal pads, thermal paste applicator and a cleaning cloth
    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut
    Editor's choice

    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut stands out as the best overall thermal paste for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D due to its exceptional thermal conductivity. It's designed to handle the intense heat generated by high-performance CPUs, especially during overclocking. The paste's non-conductive nature prevents any electrical mishaps, and its consistency ensures an easy and mess-free application. Kryonaut's longevity, thanks to its noncurring properties, makes it an ideal choice for people who want a fuss-free, low-maintenance computing experience.

    $9 at Amazon
  • Prolimatech Compatible PK-3 Nano Aluminium render
    Prolimatech Compatible PK-3 Nano Aluminium
    Premium pick
    $25 $27 Save $2

    ProlimaTech PK-3 Nano Aluminum, features nano-aluminum oxide for exceptional thermal conductivity, ideal for high-end systems like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Designed for demanding applications, its high-density formula efficiently manages heat under heavy loads, ensuring stable CPU temperatures. While non-corrosive, its electrical conductivity necessitates careful application to avoid damage to associated components.

    $25 at Amazon
  • Noctua NT-H1
    Noctua NT-H1 Thermal Paste
    Best budget
    $9 $10 Save $1

    Noctua NT-H1 is the top budget choice for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, offering a perfect mix of affordability and effectiveness. Its formula ensures efficient thermal conductivity, vital for maintaining cool CPU temperatures in gaming and computing. Easy to apply and immediately effective without curing. Its non-corrosive nature protects the CPU and cooler, providing a reliable, cost-effective solution for sustained thermal management, especially for budget-conscious users.

    $9 at Amazon
  • Render of Cooler Master Gel Pro V2 on transparent background
    Cooler Master MasterGel Pro v2
    Best for longevity

    Cooler Master MasterGel Pro v2 is distinguished as the best thermal paste for longevity, perfect for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Its formula is engineered to withstand drying and aging, maintaining its thermal conductivity for prolonged periods. This characteristic is vital for systems running non-stop, like professional workstations. The paste's high thermal stability ensures consistent cooling, essential for the 7800X3D's performance and durability.

    $15 at Amazon
  • Arctic MX-6 CPU thermal paste render
    Arctic MX-6
    Best for sustained load

    Arctic MX-6 is perfect for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, designed to excel under sustained heavy loads like prolonged gaming and intensive tasks. Its high thermal conductivity efficiently dissipates heat, preventing performance drops due to overheating. Safe and non-conductive, it's ideal for CPUs under constant heavy use, providing the durability and thermal efficiency necessary for maintaining top performance. MX-6 is the go-to thermal paste for users demanding consistent high performance from their CPUs in demanding conditions.

    $6 at Amazon
  • Render of a tube of the Nab Cooling NB Max Pro thermal paste on transaparent background
    NAB Cooling NB Max Pro
    Most value for money
    $5 $6 Save $1

    NAB Cooling NB Max Pro is the best value-for-money thermal paste for Ryzen 7 7800X3D, offering reliable performance at an affordable price. Suitable for standard computing and gaming, it keeps the CPU cool, is easy to apply, and is durable for long-term use. Non-corrosive and non-conductive, it protects the hardware effectively. Ideal for budget-conscious users, NB Max Pro provides quality thermal management without a high cost, making it a smart choice for efficient cooling.

    $5 at Amazon
  • Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut CPU thermal paste render along with various accessories and thermal applicators
    Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut
    Best for enthusiasts
    $18 $20 Save $2

    Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut is ideal for enthusiasts using liquid nitrogen cooling with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Its liquid metal composition excels in extreme conditions, offering superior thermal conductivity for delidded CPUs. Durable against freezing or cracking, it minimizes CPU damage risks during intense cooling. Although conductive and requiring careful handling, Conductonaut is unmatched for overclocking, providing top-tier heat management for pushing CPUs to their maximum potential.

    $18 at Amazon
  • Render of the Corsair XTM70 Extreme on transaparent background
    Corsair XTM70 Extreme
    Easiest application
    $20 $25 Save $5

    The Corsair XTM70 Extreme is exceptionally suited for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, renowned for its ease of application. It includes a comprehensive application kit with stencils, spreaders, and cleaning cloths, streamlining the process for both novices and experienced builders. Its formula, tailored for smooth spreading, ensures optimal coverage and thermal conductivity, critical for the 7800X3D's high-performance needs. The XTM70's non-corrosive and consistent composition provides reliable thermal management.

    $20 at Amazon

Choosing the right thermal paste

Thermal paste is indispensable in PC builds, where it plays a vital role in filling the microscopic air pocket gaps between the CPU and its cooler to enhance heat transfer. The right thermal paste is key to ensuring efficient cooling, crucial for maintaining performance, particularly under load. For those looking to optimize their Ryzen 7 7800X3D setup further, you can choose a cooler from our list of best coolers for this CPU.

Our selection of thermal pastes is carefully chosen for their specific strengths to cater to various user needs and budgets. From Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut's all-around excellence to Corsair XTM70 Extreme's ease of use, there's a thermal paste option for every Ryzen 7 7800X3D user. Whether you're an overclocking enthusiast, a professional content creator, or someone seeking peak CPU efficiency, selecting the right thermal paste can greatly improve your system's performance and stability.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, angled view in package
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
$349 $450 Save $101

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is the company's cheapest model with 3D V-Cache and can deliver gaming performance on par or even better than that of the Ryzen 9 7950X.

$349 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy $449 at Newegg