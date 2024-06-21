Thermal paste is vital to keep your CPU within an optimal temperature range. Although modern processors such as the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X are designed to run at up to 95C where the chip will scale back power, it's best to keep it as cool as possible to improve longevity. But which thermal paste is best for this 16-core processor? That's where our collection of the best thermal paste comes into play and is a good place to start.

The Arctic Silver 5 happens to be one of the most premium solutions on the market. It's made using 99.9% pure silver to maximize the particle-to-particle contact area.

Thermal Grizzly's Carbonaut is a thermal pad, allowing it to be easily installed and reused without requiring replacements for longer periods of time. It's a good but pricey option for cooling your CPU and/or GPU.

The Cooler Master Mastergel Regular is a reliable thermal paste solution. It comes with a flat-nozzle syringe for easy installation and also grease cleaner to easily remove the existing coat of paste.

The Corsair XTM50 is the easiest of them all when it comes to installation. You get a CPU stencil and a spreader included in the box, making it easier for you to install the paste.

Thermal Grizzly's Hydonaut is a fantastic thermal paste for those looking to add a fresh coat of paste to their CPU. It also comes with an applicator tool for free.

The Noctua NT-H1 is a highly reliable thermal paste solution you can find right now. It works well even for extreme overclocking conditions.

The Arctic MX-6 is the direct successor to the popular MX-5 thermal paste solution. It's promised to deliver an uplift of 20% in thermal performance with increased viscosity. If you want the best overall thermal solution for your CPU, this is it.

Choosing the best thermal paste

Picking the best thermal paste for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is easier than it would appear with the number of products available. Any reputable branded paste will work well enough, so long as you have ample cooling for the CPU. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X could be cooled with a premium high-end air cooler, though I'd recommend considering an AIO liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator, or the largest your PC case would allow.

Any of these recommended thermal pastes will keep the Ryzen 9 9950X running as designed by AMD. The Arctic MX-6 offers excellent thermal performance for the price. At less than $10, you won't have any trouble running the 9950X at boost speeds for longer periods with the best CPU cooling.

Related Best thermal paste in 2024 Keeping your CPU cool is essential if you want a working PC. If you want some of the best thermal paste around, here are your options.

Why use thermal paste with the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X?

Thermal paste is a vital component of any PC build or upgrade. When working with the CPU, you must ensure thermal paste is applied to facilitate the transfer of heat between the integrated heat spreader (IHS) on the CPU and the baseplate of the CPU cooler. Manufacturing defects and general wear can cause the two surfaces to form a compromised seal, which is where thermal paste comes in, filling the gaps, which helps move heat away from the CPU.