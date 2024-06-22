AMD has revealed its new "Zen 5" architecture, which includes the powerful Ryzen 9 9900X. This 12-core, 24-thread CPU is built on a 4nm process and is likely to be a favorite among high-end PC builders, gamers, and overclockers. That means the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X needs (and deserves) the best thermal paste money can buy. Here are our top recommendations for your build.

Best overall Arctic MX-6 $9 $18 Save $9 If you're looking for the best thermal paste and don't want to think too hard about it, just get some Arctic MX-6 and call it a day. It's highly effective, priced right, and delivers up to 20% more thermal efficiency than its popular predecessor, the Arctic MX-4 paste. $9 at Amazon

Runner-up Noctua NT-H1 The Noctua NT-H1 thermal paste is another excellent option that performs about as well as the Arctic MX-6. It's also rated to last for around five years and has no break-in period, so it's ready to go as soon as it's applied. The only reason it's not our top pick is that it's a little more expensive per gram than the MX-6. $9 at Amazon

Best value Arctic MX-4 GPU Thermal Paste $6 $9 Save $3 Don't want to spend more than a few bucks, and just need a thermal paste that's cheap and effective? You can't go too wrong with the Arctic MX-4, which has been a standby for builders for more than a decade. There are more efficient choices for applications such as overclocking, but the MX-4 is more than sufficient for most needs. $6 at Amazon

Premium pick Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme $22 $25 Save $3 If you do intend to overclock your Ryxen 9 9900X CPU, the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme is an enthusiast-tier thermal paste worthy of a high-end PC build. It's a little pricey, but offers some of the best performance on the market, with a thermal conductivity of 14.2W/mK. It's the best choice for overclockers. $22 at Amazon $25 at Micro Center

Best thermal pad Thermal Grizzly Carbonaut The Thermal Grizzly Carbonaut is an interesting and effective alternative to pastes. It's pre-cut to fit the CPU die, which takes the guesswork (and mess) out of the application. While the Carbonaut thermal pad is a bit expensive compared to most thermal pastes, you can reuse it if you ever need to swap out your CPU. $19 at Amazon

Beginner-friendly Corsair XTM70 Extreme $20 $25 Save $5 If it's your first build and you're not used to applying thermal paste, the Corsair XTM70 makes it all but foolproof. This high-performance thermal paste includes a handy installation kit with a stencil that ensures a perfect spread. Plus, the paste itself is efficient enough for applications like overclocking. $20 at Amazon $20 at Newegg

For liquid cooling Thermal Grizzly Hydronaut If you're running a liquid-cooled setup, Thermal Grizzly makes a paste for that. The Hydronaut is a metal-based compound instead of silicone, so it's easy to spread and includes an applicator to make things even easier. It's also a cost-effective option for overclocking, which you're likely doing if using a liquid cooler. Keep in mind that this compound is conductive, so use with care. $8 at Amazon $10 at Newegg

Easy application Cooler Master MasterGel Regular The Cooler Master MasterGel comes in a flat-nozzled syringe, which makes application so easy that you'll wonder why all pastes don't copy this design. This means you don't have to mess around with a scraper or other applicator to spread it evenly. $20 at Newegg $14 at Amazon

Best liquid metal Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Most thermal pastes are non-conductive for safety reasons. The Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut is one of the few available liquid metal thermal pastes that is conductive, and because it's a liquid, it takes some care to apply. However, it's an excellent thermal solution for high-end builds and overclockers who know what they're doing. Just remember: you can't use this thermal paste with aluminum heatsinks. $18 at Amazon $13 at Newegg

Which thermal paste should you buy for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X?

Admittedly, which thermal paste to use isn't close to being the biggest decision you'll have to make when building a PC. In fact, your thermal paste won't make a huge difference. That's not to say it doesn't make any difference, however. For high-end PC builds, especially those running a premium CPU that allows for overclocking (as the Ryzen 9 9900X does), a few extra percentage points of thermal efficiency can matter.

For most builds, the best thermal paste for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is Arctic MX-6. This is the one to buy if you want a great, inexpensive thermal paste and don't want to think too much about it (which, as we said, you don't usually have to with thermal paste). If you want something even cheaper and you're not planning to do any overclocking, the Arctic MX-4 is another excellent option. Our budget pick is an old standby that's been in service for more than a decade, so it's tried and trusted.

If you plan to overclock your Ryzen 9 9900X, consider investing in something a little beefier. In that case, the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme is worth the upgrade. It's not cheap as far as thermal paste goes, but its 14.2W/mK thermal efficiency is top-notch. It's also easier and safer to use than other enthusiast-grade thermal pastes, like the liquid metal Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut.