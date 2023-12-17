Unlike CPUs, graphics cards don't require you to manually apply thermal paste as everything comes pre-packaged. However, if your card is a bit old and running hotter than usual, it might be time for a fresh coat of thermal paste. Before you grab a screwdriver though, keep in mind that opening up the stock heatsink will most likely void your warranty, and if this is your first time, then it's best to check our step-by-step guide on how to apply thermal paste to a GPU, first.

Higher running temperatures is just one reason why you might want to change your GPU's thermal paste. If you're thinking about overclocking or even swapping your card's stock cooler for a waterblock, a good quality thermal paste can breathe new life into your old cooler or help you reach that record-breaking overclock. These are some of the best thermal pastes for GPUs to consider.