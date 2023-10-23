If you're building a high-end 14th-gen Intel platform computer, you'll want to make sure that your CPU's thermal performance is in check. This is where a high-quality thermal paste comes in handy. Thermal pastes are often overlooked during the PC building process, but they play a crucial role in ensuring efficient heat transfer from the CPU's integrated heat spreader (IHS) to the heat sink of your CPU cooler. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best thermal pastes available for your 14th Gen Intel CPU below.
Corsair XTM50Best premium
Arctic MX-6Best value
Cooler Master CryoFuzeBest for water-cooled builds
Noctua NT-H1Easy to apply
Thermal Grizzly KryonautEditor's pick
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut 1g is an exceptional high-performance thermal paste and is one of the best options available for the Intel 14th-gen CPUs. With low thermal resistance of 0.0032 K/W, there’s efficient heat transfer. The best part is its longevity, as it doesn't dry out even at temperatures of up to 80°C. And, to top it off, the non-conductive nature with 0 pS/m electrical conductivity protects your components from any potential short-circuits as well. So, safety and overheating: both issues are addressed.
Corsair XTM50Best premium
The Corsair XTM50 is a premium choice which comes with an application kit as well for a hassle-free experience. You’ll be able to fill microscopic abrasions and channels due to its low viscosity. What sets it apart is its premium Zinc Oxide-based formula, which ensures optimal thermal performance and efficient heat transfer. Importantly, the XTM50 is non-conductive and free of volatile compounds. As a result, your system’s components are completely safe as well. Best part? This thermal paste will remain effective for years without drying, cracking, or changes in consistency.
Arctic MX-6Best value
The ARCTIC MX-6 is a successor to the MX-4 and offers 20% better performance as well. While it's budget-friendly, it doesn't compromise on quality. You’ll experience maximum thermal resistance, and a cooled down Intel 14th gen CPU. Plus, it has the right viscosity to work well in various scenarios including direct-die cooling for GPUs in graphics cards or console processors. One added bonus is the authenticity check, ensuring that you're getting a genuine product.
Cooler Master CryoFuzeBest for water-cooled builds
The Cooler Master CryoFuze is another pretty cool choice for the Intel 14th gen processors. One of its main strengths is its exceptional thermal conductivity with a thermal conductivity value of 14W/mK. This means, it will be able to resist even the extreme PC builds. It can handle a wide range of temperatures from -50°C to 250°C. Additionally, this thermal paste is anhygroscopic, meaning it doesn't absorb moisture and ensures long-lasting protection. Plus, with a non-corrosive formula, there won’t be any harm to metal components.
Noctua NT-H1Easy to apply
For amateurs who often find it difficult to apply a thermal paste, this one should be your to-go option. You just need to apply it without spreading. Plus, it is also easy to clean without the requirement of any alcohol solution. One reason why we recommend it for an Intel 14th Gen CPU is because it is an award-winning compound with an average use time of 5 years. Plus, it is a premium grade thermal paste which suits both air-cooled and water-cooled CPUs. So, it will be a suitable option no matter what type of CPU you choose to build.
Thermal Grizzly ConductonautLiquid metal pick
Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut is a liquid metal-based thermal compound designed for experienced users who want to push the boundaries of cooling performance. It features an extremely high thermal conductivity of 73W/(m·K). This will bring a substantial drop in temperatures as well as reducing noise from your equipment and enhancing overall user comfort. But, we would only recommend it for the experts since it is not easy for a newbie to have a go on the metal paste.
GELID GC-ExtremeGreat thermal-conductivity
GELID GC-Extreme offers one of the best thermal conductivity you’d have wished for. With a thermal conductivity of 8.5W/mk, it outperforms many others in the market. Thanks to the GELID applicator, you can confidently and securely spread GC-Extreme on your CPU. It can handle a range of temperatures from -45°C up to a scorching +180°C. It really is a phenomenal choice for anyone getting Intel’s latest 14th gen processor.
Prolimatech Compatible PK-3 Nano AluminiumMost long lasting
The Prolimatech Compatible PK-3 is a pretty neat solution to minimize the heat in your system. With impressive features like high thermal conductivity at 11.2 W/m - Degree C and low thermal resistance at 0.013 Degree C-in2/W, you’ll be able to enjoy a lag-free cooled system. It's also non-corrosive and electrically non-conductive, so your system is safe at all times. The package includes a syringe of thermal compound and an easy-to-spread applicator for convenient application.
Which Thermal Paste is right for you?
When it comes to the best thermal paste for your Intel 14th gen CPU, our top recommendation is the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut. Kryonaut utilizes its high thermal conductivity of 12.5KW to efficiently transfer heat away from your CPU. It's like the maestro of cooling, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. But, if you're seeking excellent thermal performance without breaking the bank, the ARCTIC MX-6 is your budget-friendly champion. With a 20% boost in performance compared to its predecessor, it's the smart choice for those who want maximum value for their buck. Both options guarantee a thermally stable system, but the choice ultimately depends on your performance needs and budget constraints.