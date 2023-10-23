Noctua NT-H1

Easy to apply

For amateurs who often find it difficult to apply a thermal paste, this one should be your to-go option. You just need to apply it without spreading. Plus, it is also easy to clean without the requirement of any alcohol solution. One reason why we recommend it for an Intel 14th Gen CPU is because it is an award-winning compound with an average use time of 5 years. Plus, it is a premium grade thermal paste which suits both air-cooled and water-cooled CPUs. So, it will be a suitable option no matter what type of CPU you choose to build.