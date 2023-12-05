Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you're looking to build your own PC, there's a lot to consider. Outside of finding the best CPU for your purposes, as well as perhaps following a solid build guide if you're new to building, you'll need to find a decent thermal paste that's a good fit for your CPU. For everyone that's settled on a Ryzen 9 5900X, you're in luck, because we've found the best thermal pastes out there for your chip.

Whether you're looking for something cheap, something great for overclocking, or a novel option like a thermal pad, we've got options for everyone below.

  • Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut CPU thermal paste official packaging along with alcohal pads, thermal paste applicator and a cleaning cloth
    Source: Thermal Grizzly
    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut
    Editor's choice
    $9 at Amazon
  • Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme
    Source: Thermal Grizzly
    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme
    Premium pick
    $22 at Amazon
  • Arctic MX-6 CPU thermal paste render
    Source: Arctic
    Arctic MX-6
    Best value
    $6 at Amazon
  • Thermal Grizzly Conductonaur
    Source: Thermal Grizzly
    Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut
    Best liquid metal
    $13 at Amazon
  • Noctua NT-H2
    Source: Noctua
    Noctua NT-H2
    Best for long-term use
    $13 at Amazon
  • Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut CPU thermal paste official packaging along with alcohal pads, thermal paste applicator and a cleaning cloth
    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut
    Editor's choice

    Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut thermal paste is an extremely popular, reliable, and performant thermal compound with a 12.5W/mK conductivity. Whatever chip you've got, whether you overclock or not, Kyronaut is an all-around excellent thermal paste you can pick up for right around $10.

    $9 at Amazon $12 at Micro Center
  • Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme
    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme
    Premium pick

    If you're looking for a paste even more premium than Kryonaut, Kryonaut Extreme is the way to go. This paste comes in a 2g package, sports a 14.2W/mK thermal conductivity, and is a great choice for anybody who plans on pushing their chip as far as it can possibly go.

    $22 at Amazon $25 at Micro Center
  • Arctic MX-6 CPU thermal paste render
    Arctic MX-6
    Best value

    Artic's MX-6 thermal paste is the successor to the popular MX-5 paste, and it promises to deliver a massive uplift of 20% in thermal performance via increased viscosity. Put simply, this is an even better version of a beloved paste that's an even more incredible value.

    $6 at Amazon
  • Thermal Grizzly Conductonaur
    Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut
    Best liquid metal

    Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut is the popular thermal paste brand's liquid metal paste perfect for those looking to push their chip to its fastest possible speeds via overclocking. Be careful with application, though, as if you spill this on your motherboard, your PC could get fried.

    $13 at Amazon $15 at Micro Center
  • Noctua NT-H2
    Noctua NT-H2
    Best for long-term use

    This premium thermal paste from Noctua uses the brand's famous NT-H1 paste as a base and then improves on it via a unique formula of micro particles for even better thermal performance. Like with the H1, you can still expect excellent ease of use and fantastic long-term stability, too.

    $13 at Amazon
  • Noctua NT-H1 CPU thermal paste render
    Noctua NT-H1
    Largest capacity

    Noctua's NT-H1 thermal paste has been a fan-favorite for many years for good reason: it's easy to apply, conducts well, and lasts effortlessly for years without needing to be reapplied. Plus, this comes in a meaty 10g pack for under $20, too, making it an excellent value.

    $15 at Amazon
  • Cooler Master MasterGel Regular
    Cooler Master MasterGel Regular
    Easiest application
    $5 $12 Save $7

    This thermal paste courtesy of Cooler Master not only brings solid thermal performance to the table but it sports an extremely easy-to-use applicator that makes actually applying your thermal paste easier than ever. If you're nervous about your first build, this is an excellent option.

    $5 at Newegg $13 at Walmart
  • IC Graphite Thermal Pad.
    Innovation Cooling Graphite Thermal Pad
    Best thermal pad

    Innovation Cooling's graphite thermal pad features not only some solid thermal performance, but with this pad, you won't have to worry about the hassle of applying thermal paste and can instead conveniently slot in this thermal pad to make sure your 5900X stays cool.

    $14 at Amazon $10 at Newegg

Best 5900X thermal pastes: The bottom line

The good news is that most pastes from most reputable brands can get the job done, so don't worry too much about what you pick. However, depending on what you're looking for, you may be better served by one paste over another paste.

Overall, Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut thermal paste is our top pick of thermal compound that packs in some excellent thermal performance, great longevity, and a reasonable cost, too. However, if you're looking for the best of the best, it may be worth considering the Extreme version of the Kryonaut paste, while for overclockers who aren't afraid of liquid metal, Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut is another fantastic choice.

Regardless of which paste above you pick, though, they're all suitable thermal compounds for the 5900X, and none of them will cost too much.

