If you're looking to build your own PC, there's a lot to consider. Outside of finding the best CPU for your purposes, as well as perhaps following a solid build guide if you're new to building, you'll need to find a decent thermal paste that's a good fit for your CPU. For everyone that's settled on a Ryzen 9 5900X, you're in luck, because we've found the best thermal pastes out there for your chip.

Whether you're looking for something cheap, something great for overclocking, or a novel option like a thermal pad, we've got options for everyone below.