If you're looking to build your own PC, there's a lot to consider. Outside of finding the best CPU for your purposes, as well as perhaps following a solid build guide if you're new to building, you'll need to find a decent thermal paste that's a good fit for your CPU. For everyone that's settled on a Ryzen 9 5900X, you're in luck, because we've found the best thermal pastes out there for your chip.
Whether you're looking for something cheap, something great for overclocking, or a novel option like a thermal pad, we've got options for everyone below.
Source: Thermal Grizzly
Thermal Grizzly KryonautEditor's choice
Source: Thermal Grizzly
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut ExtremePremium pick
Source: Arctic
Arctic MX-6Best value
Source: Thermal Grizzly
Thermal Grizzly ConductonautBest liquid metal
Source: Noctua
Noctua NT-H2Best for long-term use
Thermal Grizzly KryonautEditor's choice
Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut thermal paste is an extremely popular, reliable, and performant thermal compound with a 12.5W/mK conductivity. Whatever chip you've got, whether you overclock or not, Kyronaut is an all-around excellent thermal paste you can pick up for right around $10.
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut ExtremePremium pick
If you're looking for a paste even more premium than Kryonaut, Kryonaut Extreme is the way to go. This paste comes in a 2g package, sports a 14.2W/mK thermal conductivity, and is a great choice for anybody who plans on pushing their chip as far as it can possibly go.
Arctic MX-6Best value
Artic's MX-6 thermal paste is the successor to the popular MX-5 paste, and it promises to deliver a massive uplift of 20% in thermal performance via increased viscosity. Put simply, this is an even better version of a beloved paste that's an even more incredible value.
Thermal Grizzly ConductonautBest liquid metal
Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut is the popular thermal paste brand's liquid metal paste perfect for those looking to push their chip to its fastest possible speeds via overclocking. Be careful with application, though, as if you spill this on your motherboard, your PC could get fried.
Noctua NT-H2Best for long-term use
This premium thermal paste from Noctua uses the brand's famous NT-H1 paste as a base and then improves on it via a unique formula of micro particles for even better thermal performance. Like with the H1, you can still expect excellent ease of use and fantastic long-term stability, too.
Noctua NT-H1Largest capacity
Noctua's NT-H1 thermal paste has been a fan-favorite for many years for good reason: it's easy to apply, conducts well, and lasts effortlessly for years without needing to be reapplied. Plus, this comes in a meaty 10g pack for under $20, too, making it an excellent value.
Cooler Master MasterGel RegularEasiest application$5 $12 Save $7
This thermal paste courtesy of Cooler Master not only brings solid thermal performance to the table but it sports an extremely easy-to-use applicator that makes actually applying your thermal paste easier than ever. If you're nervous about your first build, this is an excellent option.
Innovation Cooling Graphite Thermal PadBest thermal pad
Innovation Cooling's graphite thermal pad features not only some solid thermal performance, but with this pad, you won't have to worry about the hassle of applying thermal paste and can instead conveniently slot in this thermal pad to make sure your 5900X stays cool.
Best 5900X thermal pastes: The bottom line
The good news is that most pastes from most reputable brands can get the job done, so don't worry too much about what you pick. However, depending on what you're looking for, you may be better served by one paste over another paste.
Overall, Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut thermal paste is our top pick of thermal compound that packs in some excellent thermal performance, great longevity, and a reasonable cost, too. However, if you're looking for the best of the best, it may be worth considering the Extreme version of the Kryonaut paste, while for overclockers who aren't afraid of liquid metal, Thermal Grizzly's Conductonaut is another fantastic choice.
Regardless of which paste above you pick, though, they're all suitable thermal compounds for the 5900X, and none of them will cost too much.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
If you want the most performance you can get in a PC, the Ryzen 9 5900X gets you pretty close. It's got 12 cores, 24 threads, and up to 4.8GHz speeds, not to mention support for overclocking.