The Core i9-13900K is one of the most powerful gaming processors out there, which is why it needs an equally competent cooling solution to maximize its performance. The thermal paste is a critical component of your cooling solution which is often overlooked as most PC builders use the same thermal paste that came with their CPU cooler. However, investing in an aftermarket thermal paste is ideal if you want to maximize the performance and longevity of your CPU. Moreover, it can substantially increase the overclocking potential of your processor as well. Keeping this in mind, here is a selection of the very best thermal pastes that you can buy for the Core i9-13900K processor.

The Arctic MX-6 stands as the epitome of mainstream thermal pastes, earning the coveted "All-Rounder Pick" in our roundup. Delivering unparalleled value, it's a game-changer for gamers seeking optimal performance. With its versatile nature, it excels in both air and water-cooling setups. Featuring a low 0.01275 K/W thermal resistance and non-conductive properties, it ensures safety and reliability. Tailored for mainstream users, the Arctic MX-6 emerges as the ideal pick for users who want to cover all bases efficiently.

Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut stands as the pinnacle of liquid metal thermal pastes, earning the coveted title of "Liquid Metal Pick" in our roundup. With an exceptional thermal conductivity of 73 W/mk, it outshines competitors, making it the go-to choice for overclocking enthusiasts. Tailor-made for high-performance applications, especially with processors like the Core i9 13900K, its astounding conductivity demands precision during application due to its electrical conductivity. Undoubtedly, Conductonaut is the premier choice for those seeking an unparalleled overclocking experience.

The Cooler Master MasterGel Pro v2 thermal paste is another exceptional option, earning recognition as the "Best For Watercooling" in our roundup. Boasting an impressive thermal conductivity of 9 W/mk, it stands out for its outstanding heat transfer capabilities. Electrically non-conductive and reliably thick, its pliable viscosity makes it particularly well-suited for water-cooling applications. With its solid overall performance, it forms an excellent pairing for demanding processors like the Core i9 13900K while offering good value for money.

The Corsair XTM50 is certainly one of the market's finest options, securing the accolade for "Great Thermal Conductivity" in our roundup. Boasting a distinctive Zinc oxide-based formula, it delivers stellar performance, ensuring both exceptional long-term reliability and non-conductive properties. The included thermal paste application kit enhances user convenience, making it easy to install for novices as well. Notably, its durability and performance make it an excellent companion for the Core i9 13900K processor, making it a wise investment for enthusiasts.

The Gelid GC-Extreme thermal paste establishes itself as a top-value choice, securing the “Best Budget” award in our review. With a respectable thermal conductivity of 8.5 W/mk, it ensures effective heat transfer. The paste's wide temperature range, from -45C to +180C, guarantees reliability in diverse conditions. The included Gelid applicator is a thoughtful addition, simplifying the application. Notably, it proves to be a solid budget-oriented companion for the demanding Core i9 13900K, making it a smart investment for gamers.

The Noctua NT-H1 thermal paste stands out as one of the market's finest value options, earning the prestigious "Best Value" award in our roundup. With an exceptional price-to-performance ratio, this paste boasts versatility and outstanding thermal conductivity. It's not electrically conductive, ensuring safety and long-term reliability, while its user-friendly application process and easy cleanup make it a convenient choice. Ideal for gamers and enthusiasts alike, it perfectly complements the Core i9 13900K, offering an unmatched balance of performance and affordability.

The ProlimaTech PK-3 Nano Aluminum thermal paste stands out as a premium solution with exceptional thermal conductivity, boasting an impressive 11.2 W/mk for efficient heat dissipation. It has earned the “Best Premium” award in our roundup, thanks to its stellar performance and the winning combination of aluminum and zinc oxide. The paste is non-conductive, ensuring safe application, making it an ideal choice for the Core i9 13900K. For users seeking premium cooling solutions, PK-3 delivers outstanding results and reliability.

The Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Thermal Paste stands out as one of the most thermally conductive options available, earning our coveted “Editors Choice” award. Boasting a remarkably low thermal resistance of 0.0032 K/W, it ensures highly efficient heat transfer. Resilient even at temperatures up to 80°C, it doesn't dry out over time. Its non-conductive nature ensures safe application, making it an exceptional choice for processors like the Core i9 13900K, solidifying its reputation as a top-tier thermal paste in the market.

Which thermal paste should you buy?

The market is filled with a plethora of thermal pastes that promise all sorts of performance improvements. However, one should be careful when buying the thermal paste since it directly impacts the performance of your CPU. For the Core i9 13900K, you cannot go wrong with our Editor’s Choice, the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut. Its excellent thermal conductivity and reliable nature makes it a great high-end pick optimized for performance.

For mainstream gamers who just want a value option that covers all the bases, we recommend the Arctic MX-6. It offers solid thermal conductivity performance, excellent value for money, and is quite easy to apply and remove.

If you want a bit more overclocking prowess, and you classify yourself as an enthusiast, the Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut is our liquid metal pick. Its staggering thermal conductivity leaves all other regular thermal pastes in the dust, but it needs to be applied rather carefully and is only recommended for enthusiasts.