When looking to build or upgrade a PC, the case is an important part of the equation. It's what holds all the components and will largely determine the size of motherboard and graphics card you can use. In this guide, we'll be showcasing the very best Thermaltake cases on the market, whether you're wanting to build your first budget-friendly gaming PC or plan to go all-out with custom open-loop water cooling. Our top pick goes to the Thermaltake View 51.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake View 51 Best Overall This is the best Thermaltake PC case for most people. The Thermaltake View 51 is a killer chassis with plenty of glass and options for cooling. Thermaltake bundles two preinstalled 200mm fans at the front and one 120mm at the rear, but you can add an additional 6 120mm blowers for maximum thermal performance. Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 300 - 440 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Power Supply Size (Max.) 200 mm Exterior Dimensions 550 x 315 x 525 mm Pros Stunning design

Good thermal performance

Cons A lot of glass (be careful!) Pricey

The Thermaltake View 51 is our top recommendation for the best PC case from Thermaltake. It's a full tower and as such is capable of holding the most powerful components, including the best graphics card you can afford. The dimensions come in at 550 x 315 x 525mm, making it one of our larger recommendations from Thermaltake, but should you have ample desk space, the View 51 is well worth it. It's a good-looking case with plenty of tempered glass for a sleek finish. Plus, Thermaltake hasn't sacrificed thermals, as there are plenty of openings for access to air.

Up to an E-ATX motherboard can be installed inside the chassis, which is the largest consumer-grade form factor, allowing for some serious horsepower. Storage is a little on the light side since this case is designed primarily with M.2 drives and water cooling in mind. So long as you have a few M.2 slots present on your motherboard, you'll be golden. For 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch slots, you're looking at two a piece. And because of this layout, there's plenty of clearance for the PSU, CPU cooler (preferably a water block), and graphics card.

For cooling, the Thermaltake View 51 can accommodate either up to 3 120mm or 2 200mm fans (the latter are preinstalled) on the front, the same for the top panel, one 120mm on the rear (already preinstalled), and up to 3 120mm fans on the side and bottom panels. That's a lot of cooling, and it's a similar story for radiators. This case can hold up to four 360mm radiators, one on the front, top, bottom, and side panels. If you're wanting a decently priced case with excellent water cooling support, the Thermaltake View 51 ticks numerous boxes.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Versa H18 Best Value For those who want the best bang for their buck. Don't overlook the Thermaltake Versa H18 because of the price. This is a serious PC case designed with performance in mind. The front panel has numerous openings for cool air to be drawn through. If you want to build a more compact system, this is a great foundation for even an AIO water-cooled PC. Motherboard Size (Max.) MicroATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 350 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Power Supply Size (Max.) 220 mm Exterior Dimensions 398 x 205 x 439 mm Pros Good value Great thermal performance

Should you be hunting for a better-value chassis, perhaps the Thermaltake Versa H18 would be a better fit. It's considerably more affordable compared to other cases in our recommendation pool but is still more than capable of handling even an Intel Core i9 and AMD Ryzen 9 with the proper cooling. It's affordable, meaning some corners had to be cut including the use of acrylic for the side window instead of more expensive tempered glass, but the rest of the design and specs are more in line with other Thermaltake cases.

Only a Mini-ITX or MicroATX motherboard can be installed inside the Thermaltake Versa H18. While this does limit options for motherboards, there are still plenty of choices for either Intel or AMD processors. It just means you won't be able to access as many PCI slots as larger boards. Only two 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch drive bays are available, so we recommend picking up a board that has multiple M.2 slots if you will require more than two drives. 350mm of clearance for the GPU will allow for even larger cards to be installed without issue.

For fans, the Vera H18 is capable of handling up to 3 120mm fans on the front panel, either a 120mm or 140mm on the top panel, and a single 120mm blower on the rear. Thermaltake ships the case with a single fan on the rear. Radiators are also limited due to the dimensions of the case with the front panel supporting up to 280mm. The rear does allow for a 120mm radiator, but we don't recommend using one that small. A little on the compact side, the Thermaltake Versa H18 has a lot going for it that makes the price all the more enticing.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Core P8 Best Open Air If you want a PC case that's a little different. The Thermaltake Core P8 is very similar to the other Core P series cases but this isn't fully open-air, at least not by default. You can configure it to have no panels on the rear, top, or front if you so desire. It's fully customizable with support for modding so you can create something truly unique. Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 520 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 3 2.5" Drive Slots 7 Power Supply Size (Max.) 200 mm Exterior Dimensions 660 x 260 x 626 mm Pros Gorgeous design Excellent water cooling support Customization

Excellent water cooling support

Cons Expensive Dust

The Thermaltake Core P8 is a special PC case, much like the Core P3 and Core P5. These are designed for showcasing what's installed inside your system, especially if you create your own open-loop water cooling solution. In fact, it's possible to mount the P5 to your wall if you so desire. A drawback of the P3 and P5 was the open-air nature of letting in dust. This isn't an issue if you frequently clean the system, but if it's in a difficult-to-reach place, it can lead to some issues if not dealt with. The Thermaltake Core P8 solves this by giving you some choices.

It's possible to not only use the Core P8 as a showcase chassis with the front, top, bottom, and rear panels largely removed, but you can reinstall them at a later date to help mitigate the dust issue. There's also considerably more airflow to work with. This was an issue for the P3 and P5 where you'd typically have up to four 120mm fans for the entire system and that was on the side panel alone. This made it difficult to get enough air flowing over the motherboard and other hot components.

There are countless mounting locations for both fans and radiators. For the former, up to four 120mm blowers can be installed on the front panel, a further four 120mm on the top, right, and bottom as well as one on the rear. Up to a 480mm radiator can be installed on the front, right, and bottom panels. It's also possible to install one up to 360mm in size on the top. This allows for various configurations and excellent thermal performance.

Source: Thermaltake Divider 200 TG Air Best Compact Thermaltake's small and mighty chassis. The Thermaltake Divider 200 TG Air is a compact chassis with plenty of weight behind it. You can install up to 6 2.5-inch drives, a GPU of up to 340mm in length and up to a MicroATX motherboard. If you want a premium mini PC case, this is the one to buy. Motherboard Size (Max.) MicroATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 310 - 340 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 3 2.5" Drive Slots 6 Power Supply Size (Max.) 185 - 200 mm Exterior Dimensions 364.7 x 333.2 x 425.7 mm Pros Good value Great thermal performance

Not everyone needs or wants a full tower chassis which is where more compact options like small form factors cases come into play. The Thermaltake Divider 200 TG Air is a worthy consideration for less powerful systems that don't produce a lot of heat. There's also the fact that because of its more compact dimensions, there's only support for up to a MicroATX motherboard, which can further restrict what you're able to do with the system. For less intensive workloads and media consumption, this is absolutely fine.

Up to 6 2.5-inch or 3 3.5-inch drives can be installed, making this a good choice for a small home server too. GPU clearance is about normal in this class, but you'll need to bear in mind the CPU cooler height if not using an AIO. When it comes to installing fans, there's space for up to either 2 120mm or 140mm blowers on the front or a 200mm fan. The right side can take up to 2 120mm or 140mm fans, the rear a single 120mm or 140mm fan, and a further 2 120mm fans on the bottom.

Radiator support is limited, though it's possible to install up to a 280mm radiator on the front and side panels, making the use of an AIO entirely possible. Overall, the Thermaltake Divider 200 TG Air would make for an excellent compact system.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Level 20 HT Best for Water Cooling The perfect case to create your own water cooling loop. There's a lot to love about the Thermaltake Level 20 HT. It's massive and is able to handle up to an E-ATX motherboard, but it's not as colossal as the Tower 900 from the brand. There's excellent support for water cooling, including ample space for a custom open-loop. It's simply awesome to build a PC inside. Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 400 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 4 2.5" Drive Slots 1 Power Supply Size (Max.) 200 mm Exterior Dimensions 613 x 468 x 503 mm Pros Internal space Thermal performance

Cons Relatively wide Expensive

The Thermaltake Level 20 HT is all about water cooling. This is the case to go for if you fancy yourself the next winner of a PC show event with the best open-loop water cooling setup. There's plenty of space inside the chassis for all your custom water-cooling components, as well as up to an E-ATX motherboard, up to four 3.5-inch drives, and a single 2.5-inch bay. That's pretty much all you'll need for a powerful PC build with the latest processors and storage. We'd recommend bearing in mind the dimensions of this case as it's not the same as a mid-tower.

Fan support is strong with up to 3 120mm on the internal side panel (which can be positioned on the left or right), a further 2 120mm or 140mm up top and on the rear, and up to three 120mm blowers on the bottom panel. You won't have any problems with airflow using the Level 20 HT. Building inside the chassis is a breeze thanks to the modular design. Almost everything can be dismantled to provide unobstructed access to everything inside. Support for pumps and reservoir combo units is present at the front too, making the process of installing your own water cooling solution painless.

Choosing the best Thermaltake PC case

We've chosen the Thermaltake View 51 as our top recommendation for PC cases by Thermaltake. It's the best pick for most people, as the design isn't too outlandish like some other Thermaltake chassis, it's not too expensive, and yet manages to offer good thermal performance with a striking design. You can kit this thing out with countless fans and even custom open-loop water cooling. Thermaltake is a big name in the custom cooling business, and you'll be able to use the View 51 as a solid foundation for a killer-looking build.

If you don't have hundreds to spare for a PC case, we'd steer you toward the Thermaltake Versa H18, which costs substantially less. It's a more compact chassis too, restricting the size of the components you're able to install. But it's still an excellent case and carries the weight of the brand. Thermaltake has some whacky cases and a few of them in our guide here are designed with water cooling in mind, so we'd recommend at least considering an AIO if you'd like to enter the Thermaltake rabbit hole.