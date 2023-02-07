Need a protective case that doesn't add too much bulk? Here are the best thin cases for the Galaxy S23.

Although Samsung's new Galaxy S23 lineup offers Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back, you shouldn't completely rely on it to protect the devices from scratches and drops. It's still glass, after all, and you never know when it might shatter from an accidental fall. That's why we recommend buying a case for your Galaxy S23 before it even arrives. While rugged cases are best suited for overall protection, I'm not a fan of how they make devices feel bulky. If you're like me and are looking for a slim case for your brand-new Galaxy S23, you've come to the right place.

Slim cases, like the ones mentioned below, add a layer of protection that can keep the back panel scratch-free. These cases won't offer the best drop protection, but that's a compromise you'll have to make if you don't want a bulky case. Since the Galaxy S23 is pretty new, there aren't many slim cases on the market. Here are the best options available right now. We'll update this list as we get closer to the release and more cases become available.

Thinborne for Galaxy S23 Editor's Choice Made with real aramid fiber, the Thinborne case offers all-around scratch protection for the Galaxy S23. It features precise cutouts for ports and buttons and a carbon fiber texture on the back for a premium look and feel. See at Amazon

HXY Silicone Case for Galaxy S23 Best Value The HXY Silicone case for the Galaxy S23 offers the same level of protection as the Spigen Thin Fit, but it comes in a couple of cool colors and has a microfiber inner lining. The best part is that it's quite affordable. See at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S23 Slim yet durable The Spigen Thin Fit case for the Galaxy S23 offers more protection than other thin cases because it features raised edges and air cushions on the corners. Despite that, it has an exceptionally thin profile. See at Amazon

Ringke Onyx for Galaxy S23 Smudge-proof design The Ringke Onyx case for the Galaxy S23 not only has a slim profile but also features a textured back finish for enhanced grip. It's wireless charging compatible and comes in black, green, and purple colorways. See at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S23 Grippy texture The Spigen Liquid Air case for the Galaxy S23 is essentially the same as the Thin Fit case, but it has a grippy texture on the back and sides. It offers 360-degree protection for your phone while maintaining a slim profile. See at Amazon

Ringke Fusion for Galaxy S23 Clear slim case The Ringke Fusion clear case for the Galaxy S23 has a slim profile and a transparent back that doesn't obscure your phone's design. It offers all-around protection without adding too much bulk to your device. See at Amazon

That rounds up our list of the best Galaxy S23 thin cases you can buy immediately. We expect more case manufacturers to release slim options in the coming weeks. We'll keep updating this post, so you can check back in if you don't like any of the cases mentioned above. However, the Thinborne case is a solid, all-around bet if you want something thin and protective.

The Galaxy S23 will likely be one of the best phones this year. Since you're looking for cases, we assume you've ordered one already. But you might still want to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 deals to see if you can save a few extra bucks on your purchase.