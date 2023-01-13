Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is yet another great upcoming business laptop from Lenovo, this time with the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and tweaks to software for improved web conferencing. As powerful as it is, though, the 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio screen can only do so much.

If you're a professional planning on using the ThinkPad for business in an office or home, then connecting it to a monitor might already be at the forefront of your to-do list. You'll be able to multitask more efficiently, open multiple windows at once, and you can even use it with your other devices if it has multiple ports for connectivity. It's why we've put together this list of nine great monitors you can use with your new ThinkPad, from Lenovo's own to some made by Dell and HP.

  • Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20
    ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor

    You can't go wrong with Lenovo's own ThinkVision monitor. This 27-inch 4K monitor packs in Thunderbolt 4 ports for charging your ThinkPad, and promises great color accuracy.

    See at Lenovo See at Amazon See at B&H
  • If you're always on calls with your ThinkPad, this monitor will have you covered. It features a built-in webcam, that has a physical shutter. Dual microphones and speakers also help make your audio and video calls sound better.
    ThinkVision T24v-20 23.8-inch FHD VoIP Monitor
    Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20

    The ThinkVIsion T24v-20 is another monitor from Lenovo that's great for folks who might be in video calls frequently. It has a built-in webcam, as well as dual microphones, helping you use your ThinkPad for Skype, Zoom, or Teams calls while the lid might be closed.

    See at Lenovo
  • hp-24mh-monitor-169-render-01
    HP 24MH FHD monitor

    If you don't have a lot of money to spend on a monitor, then this 24-inch FHD resolution display from HP will do the trick. It's often less than $150 and still connects easily and directly to your ThinkPad with HDMI.

    See at Amazon
  • If color accuracy and image quality are everything to you, the 100% coverage of Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 on this monitor are probably pretty enticing already. Add in 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600, and you can't ask for much more.
    ASUS ProArt PA329C
    ASUS ProArt PA329C 32-inch 4K Monitor

    This 32-inch monitor from ASUS is one of the most color accurate on the market. It not only has a big screen, but it can cover 100% of the all-important Adobe RGB spectrum, making whatever you're working on look true to life.

    See at Amazon
  • A1Iqr2v1SIL._AC_SL1500_
    Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor

    The thing that makes this mid-range Dell monitor great for your Lenovo ThinkPad is the USB-C connectivity. It also has a sleek slim-bezel design and a sharp 4K resolution that gives you more pixels to play with and room to multitask.

    See at Amazon
  • The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (M70B) is a large 32-inch monitor with an ultra-sharp 4K resolution. What's most interesting, though, is that it runs Tizen, so it can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and even Microsoft Office without your PC. It also connects easily via USB-C and charges your tablet at 65W, and it makes it easy to cast content from your phone, too.
    Samsung Smart Monitor M70B
    Samsung Smart Monitor M70B

    This Samsung monitor is quite different from others on our list. It's a mix of a TV and a computer display. While it packs 4K resolution and USB-C connectivity, it also has Samsung's Tizen OS onboard, letting you access video streaming services and apps like Microsoft Office without even turning on your PC.

    See at Best Buy See at Samsung
  • The ZenScreen portable monitor from ASUS should be a great companion for the new iMac. Having a compact, portable design, it can be easily installed and moved away from your desk effortlessly. It offers a 15.6-inch IPS panel while a USB-C port ensures a single port connectivity solution.
    ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor (MB16AC)
    ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC

    This is a 15.6-inch FHD resolution portable monitor from ASUS for those who might be limited in desk space or travel often. It has a compact design and a USB-C port that makes connections easy.

    See at Amazon
  • Ultra-wide monitors are best for those looking for more screen real-estate and we think the LG UltraWide monitor 29 perfectly fits the boat. With an aspect ratio of 21:9, this ultra-wide USB-C monitor eliminates the need for a secondary monitor. It's an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 and it covers up to 99% of the sRGB color space too. Overall, a great panel to take advantage of the new MacBook Pros.
    LG UltraWide WFHD 29-inch monitor
    LG UltraWide 29WN600-W

    For the very best productivity with your ThinkPad, you might want an ultra-wide monitor like this option from LG. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1080 resolution, and is basically like having two monitors side by side.

    See at Amazon
  • The Samsung 34 inch Curved QLED monitor is a great option for users who choose to be productive at times, and game at other times. The large curved screen is great for multitasking, and the 100Hz refresh rate helps out when gaming.
    Samsung 34 inch Curved QLED QHD FreeSync Monitor
    Samsung CJ791 34-inch Ultrawide Curved QLED Monitor

    The best way to get ultimate multitasking with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is with an ultrawide monitor since it'll be like stacking two monitors side by side. This 34-inch monitor from Samsung packs a QLED display panel, which is not only curved but also produces accurate colors. It also has a 100Hz refresh rate and DVI, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports.

    See at Best Buy

These are all the monitors we think will pair up great with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 when the product is released. Since it has Thunderbolt 4 technology, we highly suggest picking a monitor from Lenovo, like the ThinkVision P27 u-20, but there's nothing wrong with a cheaper HP 24-inch monitor that connects using HDMI. Whichever one you pick will get you an extra screen and more multitasking space. There are many great options out there, just like there are many great ThinkPad laptops.