Tuck your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 into any of these cases and help protect it from scrapes, bumps, and drops.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is quite the portable business laptop. The 2.48-pound weight and the 0.60-inch thickness make it quite easy to put in a bag and travel wherever you need to go. But to avoid damage to the system, which has many moving parts like a 360-degree hinge, it is a good idea to invest in a case.

While there aren't many specialty hard shell covers for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, there are great sleeves and bags that can hold your device. You can then chuck the sleeve into your bookbag or luggage, or if you buy a laptop bag or sleeve with a shoulder strap, carry it around your shoulder like the professional you really are. Some of these cases even offer padded protection and extra slots for documents and other accessories.

We collected nine of our favorite ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 cases, from both Lenovo and alternative brands like Tomtoc.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case Editor's Choice This is the official case for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. It is made of a premium leather that'll fit right in for a professional setting. And it has a microfiber interior that protects the surface of your laptop from scratches. See at Amazon

Lacdo 360° Protective Sleeve Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best Value This case from Lacdo is a bit more simple. It has a slot in the front for accessories and a nice carrying handle. It also has padded corners for extra protection See at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 14-inch Sleeve Lenovo's 14-inch laptop sleeve is a more toned-down version of the top suggested leather case. It has a magnetic leather flap on the front, spill-resistant wool felt on the outside, and a soft lining. See at Lenovo

KINGSLONG Carrying Case KINGSLONG Carrying Case This carrying case for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a fantastic array of pockets for accessories, documents, or items like pens and cellphones. It also has a great carrying handle and shoulder strap. See at Amazon

Arvok Water-resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Case Arvok Water-resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Case If you want a laptop case that's more visually striking, then this one from Arvok is great. It comes in many different colors and has soft padded corners that protect your Yoga Gen 8 when on the go. See at Amazon

Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve For the ultimate protection from bumps, you'll want to check out this case from Smatree. Unlike others on our list, it has a hard shell that can take a beating and prevent your Yoga 8 from getting bent up in transit. See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Laptop Sleeve This is a great case for the Yoga Gen 8 because of the way it opens up. It's rugged and has an all-round zip that lets you fold open the case like a book. Though designed for MacBooks, it fits Lenovo's laptops just fine. See at Amazon

Source: Amazon Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag This a great bag for carrying the Yoga 8 around your shoulders. It has lots of extra cushions and comes with extra pockets. See at Amazon

Source: HP HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Bag Those who care about the environment might want to check out this bag from HP. It's made of recycled materials, has lockable zippers, an RFID pocket for protecting your credit cards, and a super soft padded shoulder strap. See at HP

For protecting your Lenovo ThinkPad laptop we highly suggest an official case from Lenovo, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather case. It's not only luxurious and matches the premium design of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, but it has a great microfiber interior. Of course, priced at $65, that might not be an option for everyone, so a cheaper case from Lacdo or Smatree is just as good, offering basic protection from bumps and scratches. Even a laptop bag from KingSlong or Tomtoc is quite good since it doubles up and gives you room to store both your laptop and other documents, too. Whatever your needs are, there are a lot of cases for your ThinkPad.