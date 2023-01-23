Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is quite the portable business laptop. The 2.48-pound weight and the 0.60-inch thickness make it quite easy to put in a bag and travel wherever you need to go. But to avoid damage to the system, which has many moving parts like a 360-degree hinge, it is a good idea to invest in a case.

While there aren't many specialty hard shell covers for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, there are great sleeves and bags that can hold your device. You can then chuck the sleeve into your bookbag or luggage, or if you buy a laptop bag or sleeve with a shoulder strap, carry it around your shoulder like the professional you really are. Some of these cases even offer padded protection and extra slots for documents and other accessories.

We collected nine of our favorite ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 cases, from both Lenovo and alternative brands like Tomtoc.

  • If you like the idea of adding some style to your laptop case this official X1 sleeve from Lenovo is just the ticket. It's black leather on the outside, microfiber on the inside and has a document sleeve on the back to store that all important paperwork
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case
    Editor's Choice

    This is the official case for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. It is made of a premium leather that'll fit right in for a professional setting. And it has a microfiber interior that protects the surface of your laptop from scratches.

  • This simple case is available in several colors and includes plenty of pockets for accessories and items.
    Lacdo 360° Protective Sleeve
    Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Best Value

    This case from Lacdo is a bit more simple. It has a slot in the front for accessories and a nice carrying handle. It also has padded corners for extra protection

  • Lenovo Yoga 14-inch Sleeve
    Lenovo Yoga 14-inch Sleeve

    Lenovo's 14-inch laptop sleeve is a more toned-down version of the top suggested leather case. It has a magnetic leather flap on the front, spill-resistant wool felt on the outside, and a soft lining.

  • This shockproof case has padded internals and offers large, external pockets for your MacBook's accessories.
    KINGSLONG Carrying Case
    KINGSLONG Carrying Case

    This carrying case for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a fantastic array of pockets for accessories, documents, or items like pens and cellphones. It also has a great carrying handle and shoulder strap.

  • This case from ARVOK is the most affordable out of the rest we've listed. It's ridiculously cheap, yet it comes with a decent build. More notably, it's available in seventeen (!) different colors and pattern options. So it has plenty of choices for your various tastes.
    Arvok Water-resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Case
    Arvok Water-resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Case

    If you want a laptop case that's more visually striking, then this one from Arvok is great. It comes in many different colors and has soft padded corners that protect your Yoga Gen 8 when on the go.

  • This sleeve offers top of the line protection from spills and bumps thanks tot he hard outer shell
    Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve
    Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve

    For the ultimate protection from bumps, you'll want to check out this case from Smatree. Unlike others on our list, it has a hard shell that can take a beating and prevent your Yoga 8 from getting bent up in transit.

  • Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Laptop Sleeve
    Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Laptop Sleeve

    This is a great case for the Yoga Gen 8 because of the way it opens up. It's rugged and has an all-round zip that lets you fold open the case like a book. Though designed for MacBooks, it fits Lenovo's laptops just fine.

  • tomtoc-shoulder-bag-14-render-01
    Source: Amazon
    Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag

    This a great bag for carrying the Yoga 8 around your shoulders. It has lots of extra cushions and comes with extra pockets.

  • hp-renew-business-14-bag-render-01
    Source: HP
    HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Bag

    Those who care about the environment might want to check out this bag from HP. It's made of recycled materials, has lockable zippers, an RFID pocket for protecting your credit cards, and a super soft padded shoulder strap.

For protecting your Lenovo ThinkPad laptop we highly suggest an official case from Lenovo, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather case. It's not only luxurious and matches the premium design of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, but it has a great microfiber interior. Of course, priced at $65, that might not be an option for everyone, so a cheaper case from Lacdo or Smatree is just as good, offering basic protection from bumps and scratches. Even a laptop bag from KingSlong or Tomtoc is quite good since it doubles up and gives you room to store both your laptop and other documents, too. Whatever your needs are, there are a lot of cases for your ThinkPad.