These Thunderbolt cables will be great for your new iPhone 15 , but you can also use them to charge your Android devices , the higher-end iPad models, Macs, and Windows laptops, transfer data, enjoy content in 8K resolution, and more. So keep on reading and check out which is the best option for your USB-C-compatible devices.

Android users have been enjoying the benefits of having USB-C cables with Thunderbolt support for several years now, and it’s finally time for iPhone users to join the party, as Apple has finally ditched its Lightning technology in favor of a universal solution. Indeed, there are many great options, but we have narrowed it down to the best cables with Thunderbolt certification that will ensure fast charging and data transfer speeds.

Finally, we have a long 2-meter cable that won’t break the bank, as CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 4 cable will get you up to 100W Power Delivery support and 40Gbps data transfer speeds. It will be compatible with the latest iPhone 15 lineup, any MacBook Pro launched after 2016, and the latest tech around.

Anker’s 543 USB 2.0 Bio-Based Charging Cable is an excellent option for those interested in preserving the planet, as it is made with bio-based materials from plants like corn and sugar cane. It will also support up to 240W fast charging but no media display. It comes in four different color variants, and it is covered by Anker’s 24-month worry-free warranty.

Anker’s 515 USB 4 Cable is also an excellent option, as it will deliver fast charging and data transfer speeds. It will work wonders with your laptops, monitors, tablets, smartphones, and more. It will deliver up to 8K resolution at 60 fps or 4K at 144Hz. The best part is that it has an 18-month warranty, so you don’t have to worry about anything.

Yes, there’s an Apple-branded USB-C to USB-C cable, and you can get yours for as low as $69 on its shorter 1-meter option. This cable will last, as it features a black braided design that coils without tangling and reaches 40Gbps data transfer speeds. However, it won’t deliver more than 100W fast charging speeds.

A more budget-friendly alternative is also available for those seeking a long cable on a budget. This option from Cable Matters will support up to 100W charging speeds and will deliver data transfer speeds at up to 480Mbps. However, this option doesn’t support video, which is why it’s so affordable.

Satechi is another well-known name in the tech world, making some of the best cables and accessories you can get for your laptop, phones, and more. So we also included Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Cable in this selection, as it features 40Gbps data transfer speeds, 240W Power Delivery, and compatibility with almost any USB-C device you own.

Cable Matters’ alternative might also be worthy of the first spot, as it includes the same amazing features available with Plugable’s option, including 240W fast charging speeds and 40Gbps data transfer speeds. Still, this one is slightly shorter at 0.8 meters in length. Either way, it’s also an excellent option to consider.

This 1-meter Thunderbolt Certified cable is one of the best and most reliable options. It will deliver fast charging speeds of up to 240W, 40Gbps data transfer speeds, and up to 8K resolution on one external display. It is also compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 technology, so you are more than good to go.

Our top picks for the best Thunderbolt cables in 2023

Thunderbolt technology has been around for over a decade, so there are many excellent options to choose from. However, we are mainly interested in a cable that can do it all, which means that you will get fast charging and data transfer speeds, as well as let you connect to powerful displays and more, which is why the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Cable is our top pick. This cable will also support Thunderbolt 3 technology, so you basically don’t need any other cable. In fact, it would be wise to get two or three of these for your new iPhone 15, laptop, or any other USB-C-enabled device you may have.

Anker’s 515 USB 4 Cable would be my next option, as it is $5 more expensive than our top pick. Still, it will deliver the same outstanding quality and features, plus a worry-free warranty that will keep you covered for 18 months, which is also something that’s appreciated. Now, if you don’t want to deal with cables, you can also check out our selection of the best wireless chargers for your new iPhone 15, which is going to be very convenient if you want your nightstand or workstation to look clean and without a bunch of cables.